Broncos free agency is setting up to make the 2025 NFL Draft a cakewalk

The Denver Broncos free agency period thus far could be setting the stage for the 2025 NFL Draft to be a total cakewalk. There is still about six weeks before the NFL Draft, so a lot can happen, but right now, the Broncos have put themselves on pace to really have a ton of flexibility when the draft rolls around.

They've made some notable moves recently, and the biggest ones are them agreeing to deals with DJ Jones, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram. The first three names have all once played for the San Francisco 49ers. Jones comes back to Denver on a three-year deal. Both Greenlaw and Hufanga were obviously recently on the 49ers.

The Denver Broncos might have a cakewalk in the 2025 NFL Draft

Heading into the offseason, the team's biggest defensive needs were at DT, ILB, and SAF, which just so happen to be their three positions. Furthermore, one of their most urgent needs on offense was tight end, but with them signing Evan Engram, that need is filled to an extent. With the Broncos apparently also having interest in Cooper Kupp, that tells us to a degree that they are not done adding players.

They could realistically still add Cooper Kupp and add a free agent running back. Even if they were to add Kupp and be finished with their primary free agent additions, that gives them so many options for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some have even said that the team can simply go 'best player available' in the NFL Draft - which may be true. No matter what your personal philosophy is as it pertains to the NFL Draft and roster-building, you have to agree that the Denver Broncos free agency moves have made their lives a lot easier when the 2025 NFL Draft begins in late-April.

Denver might be setting themselves up to target a certain position in the 2025 NFL Draft with their first pick. Both George Paton and Sean Payton have truly been tight-lipped with much of what the front office has done, so at the end of the day, we truly have no idea what path the Broncos may take, but they have made several measured and smart free agency moves that bring immediate improvement to this roster and also allow them to operate a bit easier when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

The future of the Broncos franchise is in good hands.