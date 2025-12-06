3 mind-blowing trades that would extend Broncos' Super Bowl window after 2025

The Denver Broncos will very likely be in a position to go all-in next offseason. With the possibility that Vance Joseph gets a head coaching job, the Broncos will have extra NFL Draft capital. The Devaughn Vele trade also helps this.

Furthermore, they'll have cap space to spend, a potentially deep playoff run to build from, and Bo Nix on his rookie deal. This is the perfect time to go all-in, and it's what most teams will do in this scenario. The Broncos are likely going to be aggressive in free agency but could sniff around the trade market, too.

This team still does not have an elite, go-to weapon on offense, and they might be forced, in a good way, to swing a major trade to bring that type of player into the building. Could one of these three players be on the move?

One of these trades would help the Broncos' Super Bowl window grow after 2025

Trade 1st and 2nd-round picks, and RB RJ Harvey for Falcons' RB Bijan Robinson

There are two players from the Atlanta Falcons on this list, and there is a reason for that. Atlanta does not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft - their original pick now belongs to the Los Angeles Rams. Furthermore, the Falcons are very much out of the playoff picture and could be making some major changes this offseason.

The front office and coaching staff are both likely at risk of being fired, and a new regime coming in might want to get back into the first-round to kickstart a new era. Well, one player that could fetch the Falcons a massive return is running back Bijan Robinson, one of the five best offensive skill players in the NFL.

Robinson is eligible for a massive extension at the end of the season and is actually younger than RJ Harvey. Robinson has not missed a game in his NFL career and already has 4,939 yards from scrimmage in just 46 games.

He averages 5.6 yards per touch and is on pace for 2,251 yards this year. Simply put, he's an excellent player and would cost a first round pick then some. An offer of a first and second round picks and RJ Harvey could be enough to land the dynamic back.

Trade a 1st-round pick for Falcons' WR Drake London

If the Falcons wouldn't be willing to trade Robinson, could they be willing to trade a lesser-but-still-awesome player in Drake London? London is in his fourth year and is due for a massive extension. He's a legit no. 1 and has averaged 80 yards per game since the start of 2024.

London has been on a 1,361-yard pace since the start of last year. He's also missed just four games in his career and is simply someone who'd be a mismatch on offense for the Broncos. London is only in his age-24 season and does not turn 25 until next summer. London might be able to be had for a first-round pick, which, for the Broncos, is likely going to be in the late-20s or 30s.

Trade two 1st-round picks for Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson

This might be the boldest move of all, and there is no guarantee that the Minnesota Vikings would even pick up the phone and take calls on Justin Jefferson, but if someone like Micah Parsons got traded, why can't Jefferson?

The 2025 season has been one to forget for the Vikings, as the QB play is almost historically bad, as JJ McCarthy has been horrendous and can't stay healthy. The team's decision to let Sam Darnold walk in free agency was the wrong move, to be blunt. The Vikings also haven't hit on as many draft picks, so they are probably wanting some extra capital.

If an offer is strong enough, I would have to imagine that the deal could be made. We are seeing teams become more and more aggressive with roster-building, and this would be one of those all-in, league-altering moves that could really change the course of the Broncos' franchise for the next half-decade.

I do truly believe two first-round picks would be enough to land Justin Jefferson, someone who is on a Hall of Fame pace.