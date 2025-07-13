As training camp gets closer, the Denver Broncos need to get on the phone and perhaps make some very underrated free agency signings.

The Broncos could look to bring in another player or two as training camp approaches and as it gets underway. There are many roster spots on an NFL roster to fill, and with injuries an bad performances happening, teams are surely always looking for a boost at a certain position.

Well, the NFL free agency market is actually still pretty stocked up with some decent players, as the team should really consider signing these underrated free agents.

3 massively underrated free agents the Denver Broncos must sign now

Kyzir White, LB

Still just 29 years old, Kyzir White is a safety converted to linebacker and could be a nice boost to the Broncos LB room. He played in all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Season and racked up three passes defended, one interception, 2.5 sacks, 137 total tackles, and nine tackles for loss. White is definitely someone who can get into the backfield and create negative plays.

With the Broncos projected to start an ILB duo of Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton, two players coming off injury, an addition like Kyzir White could make a lot of sense.

John Johnson III, SAF

John Johnson III was absolutely one of the better safeties in the NFL at one point. From 2018-2022, Johnson had 11 interceptions, 30 passes defended, and 437 total tackles between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. Just playing in two games for the Rams in 2025, Johnson could perhaps turn into a nice depth piece for Denver in the secondary if they still feel like the need is there.

Quinton Jefferson, DT

Quinton Jefferson is 32 years old and has been a solid defensive tackle for quite a while now. He's not really a household name but could be a high-end depth piece for the Denver Broncos in 2025. As recently as 2023 with the New York Jets, Jefferson had six sacks, four tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits, so he can get into the backfield. Denver's DL is a huge position of strength, so continuing to shore it up could be a wise move.