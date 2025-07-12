Broncos second-year QB getting insane amount of hype for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos might have the next elite quarterback on their hands, and he's getting an insane amount of hype approaching 2025.

Last offseason, all Broncos fans heard and read was just how bad of a draft pick Bo Nix was and how bad the Denver Broncos were going to be - it was truly nauseating, as it seems like folks across the NFL were already making the Broncos bed.

Those same people were honestly doing victory laps after the team's yucky 0-2 start, but in the nexst 15 games, not only did Denver win 10 times, but Bo Nix himself began to silence the critics and ended the year as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

And this offseason, Nix and the Broncos are rightly getting the hype they deserve, as not only did the roster get a lot better, but Bo Nix himself is on pace to put the league on notice in 2025.

Bo Nix named to list of potential superstars in the 2025 NFL Season

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named Bo Nix to a list of seven other NFL players with a great shot to emerge as superstars in 2025:

"It should be noted here that I’m not going with Bo Nix over 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. He and C.J. Stroud already made superstar-level splashes in their rookie seasons and are thus excluded from this exercise.



Nix flashed as a rookie, but he was by no means a star on a consistent basis.



In 2025, though, that could happen.



The 25-year-old threw nine touchdown passes to just one interception for a 126.0 passer rating in his final three games as a rookie, and he enters his sophomore campaign extremely well-supported by a defense that ranked third in the NFL with 18.3 points allowed per game in 2024 and an offensive line that is strong across the board with no major offseason changes to tackle.



Under Sean Payton, I can see Nix leading the Broncos to an upset AFC West crown as he becomes a legit MVP candidate in 2025." Brad Gagnon

It's quite simple to see how Nix can emerge as a superstar in 2025 - he was on a 45-touchdown pace over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season and now has a better supporting cast in 2025 with JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant now in the picture.

The defense, which was already elite in 2024, somehow got better with the additions of Jahdae Barron, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. Sean Payton being in the mix is also a huge boost, and Denver is boasting the best offensive line in the NFL as well.

There isn't much that the Broncos do not have, and it's just such a different change of pace from prior seasons. It felt like each year before 2024, the Broncos had multiple major roster issues or questions. Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, the team is getting a ton of hype and love, and rightlfully so, but you do have to wonder if all of this hype and attention could blow up in their faces?