The Denver Broncos are quite close to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are three massive advantages they have over the team right now. Whether you want to admit it or not, the Denver Broncos are close, if not right next to the Chiefs in terms of the overall roster makeup.

It would not be farfetched to suggest that Denver and KC finish with the same record in 2025. Sean Payton and George Paton have done a masterful job at constructing this roster in recent years, and it could hit its stride in 2025.

Let's highlight three clear advantages the Broncos have over the Chiefs following the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 massive advantages Broncos have over Chiefs following 2025 NFL Draft

A much better offensive line

This isn't even up for discussion, as the Kansas City Chiefs really only have two truly solidified, unquestionably good positions on their offensive line; Trey Smith at guard and Creed Humphrey at center. Their other projected starting linemen include Jaylon Moore at left tackle, Mike Caliendo at guard, and Jawaan Taylor at right tackle.

Denver had the best pass and run-blocking offensive line in football in 2024, according to ESPN. The Broncos again being elite along the OL is a huge advantage over the Chiefs.

A quarterback on his rookie deal

Perhaps no bigger advantage in sports; the Denver Broncos have a franchise QB on his rookie deal. The Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl back in 2019 with Patrick Mahomes on his rookie deal, and teams generally only get one shot at this, so the Broncos must take advantage themselves.

Financially, it's a huge advantage they currently have over KC.

A more talented secondary

Another slam-dunk advantage, the Denver Broncos already-elite secondary got better this offseason with the additions of Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. Those two should join Patrick Surtain, Riley Moss, and Brandon Jones as the starters.

The Chiefs projected starting secondary includes Trent McDuffie, Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Kristian Fulton, and Chamarri Conner; it really isn't close how much better Denver is in the secondary.

There there did seem to be a huge return of the run game in 2024, no team is going to get around having to throw the ball downfield, and the Denver Broncos being better at stopping the pass and having better players on the backend is something that could make enough of a difference for Denver to beat Kansas City at least once in 2025.