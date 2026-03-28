3 major ways the Broncos can still win the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are strapped for draft capital heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they still can't walk away from the event as one of the major winners. This is easier for the Broncos, considering they have an incredibly solid roster as is, and arguably football's deepest 53-man group. There are a few ways that the Broncos can make themselves look great following the three-day event.

Most interestingly in all of this is George Paton's seemingly never-ending desire for draft picks. Paton has been able to bring in additional draft selections seemingly whenever he wants in recent years, and that is somewhat important for Denver right now, to say the least. The Broncos were able to shed their third-rounder in the Jaylen Waddle trade because Paton was somehow able to turn Devaughn Vele, who was seemingly on the wrong side of the roster bubble, into New Orleans' fourth-rounder.

As the draft draws near, you simply cannot count out or underestimate Paton and his team's ability to maximize their draft assets. They have done it time and time again, and if anything, a year without a first-rounder might be Paton's favorite year - he needs to make the most of minimal. The Broncos can cement themselves as an elite drafting team if three specific scenarios break their way.

The Denver Broncos can still win the 2026 NFL Draft with these three scenarios

3) Find a legitimate third running back

The Broncos know by now that JK Dobbins is their starting running back, but they also have to know that there is no guarantee that he can be healthy for an entire season. Their issue last year was not that Dobbins was not effective or that RJ Harvey was bad, but that he was not able to be Dobbins once he went down, and they were not able to replicate his production. Finding a back who can take that load could be vital for the success of the 2026 Broncos.

2) Bring in a complement to Evan Engram

Evan Engram has the potential to have a great season in 2026, but they are going to need more out of their complementary tight ends. The group outside of Engram was brutal last year, so a more legitimate second tight end should be a priority for new offensive play-caller Davis Webb. Featuring Engram will likely be a priority for Webb, but a second receiving threat at tight end would do the team wonders.

1) Jump back into the first for a falling player

Great players fall every draft, and opportunistic front offices have looked like geniuses moving back into the first to get them. There is a general understanding that the Jets' 16th selection is where consistent trades could begin, and the Broncos could find themselves in that discussion. If the likes of a Kenyon Sadiq start to fall, the Broncos would be brilliant to jump back into the first to grab the absurdly talented tight end. Look for Paton to be opportunistic, especially if there is a player he finds of interest, maybe freak athlete Eli Stowers?