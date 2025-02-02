This is the offseason where a team like the Denver Broncos are in a position to make a major trade, and these three players could turn them into contenders. For the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, the Broncos have their own first and second-round picks. That might make people believe that Denver should simply keep their picks and use them.

Seeing as they have missed out on some top picks in recent years, them having their own for once is every reason to build for the future, but the one thing that could be an advantage here is that a rookie draft pick does not come with the guarantee of production that immediate-impact players do.

The Broncos aren't going to trade for a washed up player, but they could trade for one or more players who present an immediate upgrade over what they have. Could the team pull off one of these three major trades to vault into contender status in 2025?

3 major trades the Broncos should consider to turn into contenders in 2025

WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson's apparent unhappiness with the New York Jets and their constant turnover could force him to request a trade. Their GM is now Darren Mougey, who was a long-time executive with... the Denver Broncos.

There is a huge connection here, and if Wilson is adamant about wanting out, George Paton could fire up some trade talks with someone in Mougey who I am sure he is very close with. Wilson is the type of wide receiver that this offense is missing. He can fit into that "Z" role as we have said.

It would actually be close to a perfect fit - the one thing to keep in mind here is that Wilson is due for a contract extension, so the Broncos would have to surely pay over $20 million per year to lock him up. However, he's 3/3 on hitting the 1,000-yard mark despite playing with inefficient QBs.

If Denver would be able to get Wilson for a second round pick and perhaps a mid-round pick, they should make the move.

WR DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is a very good player who seems to be wearing down the Seattle Seahawks, and with the team needing to retain some younger, coming free agents, the team is probably going to listen to offers for Metcalf, who is one of the more physically intimidating wide receivers in the NFL.

Metcalf, across his career which began in 2019, has hauled in 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He's got three 1,000-yard seasons and has never not hit the 900-yard mark.

He's as consistent as they come in terms of box-score watching, if you will. Metcalf is also 6'4" and 235 pounds but has the speed of an elite wide receiver, so he is just an insane specimen of an athlete.

I see no reason why the Denver Broncos can't pair up Metcalf with Courtland Sutton. Perhaps in this scenario, the Broncos would flip Sutton for Metcalf in some trade, but the team does have the finances to make it work with the both of them for a few years.

RB Jonathan Taylor

I will preface this by saying that there isn't anything out there to indicate that Jonathan Taylor is going to get moved, but with how dysfunctional the Indianapolis Colts have been in recent years, you have to wonder if a trade could happen for the right price.

I think we all know, as Broncos fans, why the name Jonathan Taylor makes our ears perk up. The fumble that Taylor had right before the goal line in the Broncos' victory over the Colts totally turned Denver's season around and pretty much put the nail in the coffin for the Colts' own season.

That fumble doesn't take away from just how good of a player Jonathan Taylor is. He just turned 26 years old and has rushed for 6,013 yards in five years. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry across 1,228 attempts in the regular season.

If by some chance the Denver Broncos can land Jonathan Taylor in a trade, they have to make the move.