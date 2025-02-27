The Denver Broncos could go hunting for a bargain and sign a few free agents for a cheaper price in the 2025 offseason. It is always nice to find that cheap but productive player. The most recent example of this for the Broncos is probably when the team signed Alex Singleton.

But even now, safety Brandon Jones already outplayed his contract in 2024, his first year with the team. Denver is going to try to do this again. Being able to find a bit of a reclamation project-type of player is something this team can do - their coaching staff is plenty good enough to get someone's career on the right track or even help a player finally hit their stride.

Let's look at three potentially low-cost free agents Denver should sign in 2025.

3 low-cost free agents the Denver Broncos should sign in the 2025 offseason

Bradley Bozeman, OC

Bradley Bozeman played the 2024 NFL Season for the Los Angeles Chargers and has been a long-time center in the NFL. His contract in 2024 was for one year and $1,125,000. Bozeman has struggled in recent years but has not missed a start over the last two seasons.

He didn't necessarily play well enough to warrant a multi-year deal, but for some pocket change, the Denver Broncos could sign Bozeman to come in and compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting job in 2025.

Willie Gay Jr, ILB

Willie Gay Jr has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints across his NFL career. He did have some good years with the Chiefs but did seem to fall out of favor a bit in 2024, as he started just eight of 15 games. Gay is competent in coverage and just two years ago had eight passes defended, 88 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Chiefs.

His contract in 2024 was for just one year and $3 million, and I can't imagine he'd get that much on a free agency deal this year. The Denver Broncos should call him up and make the deal.

Elijah Moore, WR

Elijah Moore could be a fun signing for the Denver Broncos. He has just wrapped up his fourth year in the NFL and has spent time with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. In 2024 with the Browns, Moore had 61 receptions for 538 yards. His catch percentage has never been at 60%, but I would also chalk much of that up to him having to deal with some dysfunctional QB play.

Moore is 5'10" and has great speed, so this could be a fun signing more than anything else. According to spotrac.com, the market value for Moore this offseason is a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. To me, that is a cheaper deal.

The Broncos do not have to go bargain-hunting this offseason. They have the cap space to sign players to healthy deals, but sometimes it's nice to find a notable player on the cheap. Here's hoping the Broncos find someone like that this offseason.