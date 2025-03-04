The Denver Broncos may pursue a veteran cornerback to serve in a backup role for 2025. Who could they sign to replace Levi Wallace? Over the last two NFL seasons, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have really turned the secondary into a youth movement, but they have also pursued a veteran option for the CB room.

In 2023, Fabian Moreau was the veteran CB, and it ended up being Levi Wallace in 2024. It does go without saying that Wallace probably isn't going to return to the team in 2025. It's clear that he just wasn't very good for the team, and if you think about it, Wallace nearly cost the Broncos a playoff spot this past season.

Anyway, given that Denver has signed a low-cost veteran CB to bolster the depth of the room over the last two years with Sean Payton as the head coach, there is reason to believe it'll happen this offseason.

Let's look at three veteran CBs the Broncos can sign in 2025.

3 Levi Wallace replacements the Denver Broncos can sign in free agency

Jeff Okudah

Jeff Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has mainly struggled to stay healthy during his NFL career. He played the 2024 NFL Season with the Houston Texans and managed to suit up for just six games. However, he just turned 26 years old and has to have some upside left, right?

The Denver Broncos have been one of the best, if not the best team in the NFL over the last two seasons in terms of avoiding and recovering from injury. Jeff Okudah would benefit from taking a low-cost contract offer with the Broncos to serve in a backup role.

There is a reason why is was the third overall pick at one point, and in terms of some fun upside, the Broncos should consider this signing.

Kendall Fuller

Long-time CB Kendall Fuller is the brother of former Broncos CB Kyle Fuller. Kendall Fuller played the 2024 NFL Season with the Miami Dolphins and had seven passes defended. He played in 11 games for Miami and is probably a fringe-starter at this point of his NFL career.

Fuller does have 128 games of regular season experience in the NFL, so the veteran presence he could provide for the CB room could be incredibly valuable.

And it's important to understand that the Denver Broncos may have not only three, but four good CBs with Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine. The team could still pursue a veteran CB for a low cost to beef-up the backend of the room, but they aren't going to make big-time move at the position, and that's simply because they don't need to.

Isaac Yiadom

The former third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft did not have a great tenure with the team, but across the last two NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, Yiadom has allowed an 86.1 passer rating in coverage, allowing a 53.4% completion percentage and five touchdowns.

If the Broncos want a veteran CB option with still a bit of youth on his side, Yiadom returning to Denver on a one-year deal to raise the floor of the room makes a ton of sense. He actually got better after leaving the Broncos, and did begin his career playing for Vance Joseph.