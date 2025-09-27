3 jaw-dropping trades the Denver Broncos could try and pull off in 2025

The Denver Broncos might be in a position to add a player or two at the NFL trade deadline. Would any of these deals make sense?

Ideally, the Broncos are riding some type of win streak as October and November come and the team makes some deals at the deadline. On paper, this roster is among the better ones in the NFL, and it's the most talented Broncos team since 2015.

However, there are still some roster holes, and the Broncos could look to fill some of those holes with some jaw-dropping

These three trades could propel the Denver Broncos into Super Bowl contention

Courtland Sutton and a draft pick for Marvin Harrison Jr

So, many have been shocked at second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr not being nearly as good as they thought coming into the NFL. The Cardinals used a high pick on Harrison in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a couple of picks later, Malik Nabers was drafted by the New York Giants, and he's been exceptional.

In 21 regular season games, he's caught 78 passes for 1,093 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's currently averaging 885 yards and eight touchdowns over a 17-game season, and he's only caught 52% of his targets.

Pro Football reference also notes that he has a passer rating of 85.2 when targeted and also has seven drops already. The son of Marvin Harrison has all the talent in the world, but things just have not been consistently clicking for him in the desert. If the Arizona Cardinals can't rebound from this two-game losing streak and perhaps keep losing, I would genuinely wonder if GM Monti Ossenfort would be willing to pick up the phone and listen to trade offers for the receiver?

The Broncos might be able to get away with packaging Courtland Sutton and a draft pick for Marvin Harrison Jr. Denver would reset the clock a bit at the position and get someone who has an insanely high ceiling.

Throw a mid-late round pick to the Giants for LB Bobby Okereke

The New York Giants are 0-3 and might already be looking ahead toward 2026. The Giants do have a fierce defensive line, but the inconsistencies at QB have devastated the Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen era. You get the sense that the Giants could be sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and they have a really good linebacker in Bobby Okereke who should interest the Denver Broncos.

He's only under contract through the 2026 NFL Season, and the Giants could save $9 million by trading him this year. Simply put, the Broncos have to find a way to acquire a linebacker at some point in 2025, even when Dre Greenlaw is back and healthy. Looking at some of the worst teams in the NFL for LB help would be a wise move.

Steal Aaron Brewer from the Miami Dolphins

The Broncos could perhaps look to bolster their iOL play with a trade for Aaron Brewer, the Miami Dolphins' starting center. Miami is probably headed toward a bit of a rebuild, so any veteran with trade value should be on the market. According to ESPN's numbers, Brewer ranks 5th among all iOL in the NFL in pass blocking, and PFF rates him as the best run blocking center in the NFL in 2025.

Brewer only turns 28 this year and has not missed a single start since the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans and is now in his second year with the Dolphins. Denver's iOL play has not been great this year, and center Luke Wattenberg is clearly the worst starter Denver has along the OL. Getting more stout in the middle would unlock this run game and bring more stability to the unit as a whole.