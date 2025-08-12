3 harsh realities the Denver Broncos may have to prepare for soon

The Denver Broncos are not a perfect franchise and may have to endure some harsh realities in the near future. The team did see a slew of former coaches and executives depart for new teams this offseason.

And depending on how the 2025 NFL Season shakes out, the Broncos could endure more of this type of thing. The team is set up for success, but that also means the potential failure could be even greater.

Depending on how the coming season goes, Denver may have to prepare for a few harsh realities.

The Denver Broncos might have some turmoil coming their way

Vance Joseph getting poached for a head coaching job after the season

It really feels like it's only a matter of time before Vance Joseph is a head coach again in the NFL. He obviously coached the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018 and was back in 2023 as the defensive coordinator. Well, if the Broncos' defense is as good as we think it can be, Joseph is well on his way to another head coaching job.

And while the Broncos are going to likely be fine on defense if Vance Joseph leaves, he's clearly a top-tier defensive coordinator and is someone who makes this entire franchise better, so enduring his departure is something that the Denver Broncos might have to accept.

Cap space issues... again?

According to Over The Cap, the Denver Broncos are projected to have just over $12 million in available cap space in the 2026 NFL Offseason. While a lot of things can change between now and then, Denver is currently in a tight spot for 2026.

This also does make sense, as the team has handed out a ton of high-dollar contracts recently for players like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, and Courtland Sutton. They also signed Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to massive deals two offseasons ago.

Denver does structure contracts in a way to allow for high restructure potential, but that can be a dangerous game to play. Let's hope that the Broncos can have enough cap space in 2026 to make another all-in push to keep their window open.

Potential of Bo Nix already at his ceiling or regressing in 2025

One of the main knocks on Bo Nix coming into the NFL was him potentially being at his ceiling already given how many games he played in college and what people thought was a low ceiling playing style. Well, what if those things come true in 2025? While most Broncos' fans would probably disagree with this assessment, it's possible until it isn't.

I am sure Sean Payton has had the thought of 'what if my QB doesn't take that next step?' creep into his head, and I bet fans have asked the same thing, which is a totally normal thing to think, so you aren't crazy of that's what you've thought.

Denver has a franchise QB on their hands, but will Bo Nix end up being closer to a Derek Carr or a Joe Burrow? Only time will tell.