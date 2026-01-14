3 harsh Broncos' truths the Bills could expose in the Divisional Round

The Denver Broncos might just have the best remaining roster of any team left in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. In fact, it's far from, and the worst-case scenario approaching the Divisional Round is the Buffalo Bills being able to expose the Broncos' weaknesses.

If that does happen, especially at home, it could force the team to have some tough conversations with certain players and position groups.

Let's chat about some harsh truths that the Buffalo Bills could unfortunately expose in the Divisional Round.

Denver Broncos could have some harsh realties hit them in the Divisional Round thanks to the Buffalo Bills

Still not stout enough in the middle of the defense

The Denver Broncos got gashed by the Buffalo Bills on the ground in the Wild Card Round, and if this happens again at home, a tough conversation must be had about the middle of this defense. The unit can rush the passer better than anyone, but the DL has a whole is a bit undersized, so Denver's front office may have to make some tweaks to the unit if the run game is again an issue this late in the season.

The heaviest player on the roster is Enyi Uwazurike, who is just 320 pounds.

Lack of impactful players in the backfield

The Denver Broncos had an impactful player in the backfield in JK Dobbins, but he got hurt all the way back in Week 10 and really isn't a guarantee to return this year. The Broncos have to take the RB position more seriously in the 2026 offseason, as another notable addition is needed.

Breece Hall is a free agent and fits this offense like a glove. Hall is every bit of an impactful player, and if the Broncos had Hall right now for this upcoming playoff game, we would all love their chances a lot more. Furthermore, Buffalo's run defense is among the worst in the league, so there really isn't an excuse to not have success on the ground...

No legitimately threatening pass-catchers

The Buffalo Bills pass defense is very good, but they don't have the high-end talent on the backend of the defense like Denver does. There should be some opportunities to create some secondary mismatches down the field. I'd be shocked if Denver didn't take several shots downfield to one or more of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Troy Franklin.

But if the passing game can't really find much of a rhythm against a defense that really doesn't ooze with talent, it'll force the team to have some more tough conversations at another key position group.