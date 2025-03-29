The Denver Broncos may not make another free agency move until after the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's dive into which players they could target.

There is usually another free agency wave following the NFL Draft. This is because teams aren't always able to fill their desired needs in the draft, so they pivot to the free agency market one last time before the offseason programs ramp up.

Denver might be in this situation depending on how the 2025 NFL Draft shakes out. Ideally, they fill all of their needs and perhaps dip into the FA market for another player or two, but there is just so much unknown here.

Could the Broncos sign these three free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft?

3 free agents the Denver Broncos could target after the 2025 NFL Draft

JK Dobbins, RB

Depending on how the board falls in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos may get a top running back for their backfield. They also might not get a top running back. If they don't get the RB they had in mind, they could take to the free agency market to bolster the room further with JK Dobbins, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

He suited up for 13 games and ran for over 900 yards and 4.6 yards per carry. Dobbins just turned 26 years old and would be a cheap but smart addition if Denver wasn't able to grab a running back they had high on their board.

With how deep this RB class is in the 2025 NFL Draft, a lot of clubs could be vying for similar players. Just because Denver needs a RB1, does not mean they'll get one in the draft.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, ILB

Recently cut by the New England Patriots, inside linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley could be a very nice addition to the ILB room which has already gotten a new player in Dre Greenlaw. Right now, the other notable names in this room are Alex Singleton and Drew Sanders, who was officially moved to ILB.

Being that Singleton is old, coming off of a torn ACL, and has just one more year left on his deal, there is room for the Broncos to draft an ILB. Furthermore, Drew Sanders is a huge unknown, and Justin Strnad is clearly not a starting-caliber ILB.

There is really only one proven player at the position now, so if Denver fails to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with an ILB that they potentially had their eyes on, they could pivot to the FA market to bring in Bentley, who is quite good and would form a top-10 duo alongside Dre Greenlaw.

Bentley being cut just happened on Friday, so this is a pretty new development.

Rasul Douglas, CB

With over 100 games of regular season experience and not yet 30 years old, Rasul Douglas could be a stellar addition to the secondary. Over the last two offseasons, Denver has brought in a veteran, depth CB. It was Fabian Moreau in 2023 and Levi Wallace in 2024. Well, could Rasul Douglas be that guy for Denver in 2025?

They might stick with their young group of CBs including Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Damarri Mathis, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine, but what if they do again plan on signing a veteran CB?

Rasul Douglas has played for the Eagles, Packers, Panthers, and Bills in his eight-year career, racking up 19 interceptions, 79 passes defended, and 441 total tackles. The one thing that could make this tough is Douglas wanting a clear-cut starting spot in 2025. Denver does not currently have that, but if the NFL Draft passes and Douglas is still not on a team, he could be willing to accept a deal with the Denver Broncos.