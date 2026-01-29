3 free agents from AFC playoff teams the Broncos could sign in March

The Denver Broncos have to get aggressive this coming offseason - the front office has no choice. The team is now right at the beginning of a clear Super Bowl window, and when teams find themselves in this type of situation, especially with a QB on a rookie deal, the aggression needs to be high.

The Broncos figure to address positions like running back, tight end, wide receiver, and inside linebacker in March, whether it's a free agency signing or a trade. All in all, the front office has done a great job at building this roster, so there is reason to believe this continues.

Let's dive into three free agents from AFC playoff teams the Denver Broncos could sign in March.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne is a good player who would fit the Denver Broncos offense. He recently rushed for 1,107 yards and caught 36 passes for 292 yards in 2025 for the Jaguars. Across his career, which began in 2022, as he missed all of 2021 with an injury, Etienne has amassed 3,798 rushing yards and 1,338 receiving yards.

With 5,136 yards from scrimmage in his four healthy years in the NFL, Etienne is a legitimate dual-threat back that the Broncos could covet. The Jags also drafted two rookie RBs in 2025, so the writing is likely on the wall for Etienne that he won't be re-signed.

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Houston Texans

Sheldon Rankins was a first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints back in 2016, so he has an obvious connection to Sean Payton. Rankins started in all 17 games this year for the Houston Texans. Rankins is good against the run and also brings a bit of upside as an interior rusher. He'd be yet another quality DL player the Broncos could add to a unit that has to continue to see additions to remain elite.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd had a career year with the Jaguars in 2025. He earned a second-team All-Pro nod and finished with five interceptions, seven passes defended, 81 total tackles, and 10 QB hits. He also allowed a 57.1 passer rating when in coverage, which is phenomenal.

It'll be interesting to see how the Jaguars handle their top two free agents, but there's a good chance that one or both do indeed hit the market. Denver has needed a notable investment at ILB for years now. They tried it out a bit with Dre Greenlaw, but he only played about half the time this year.

Lloyd brings some youth and upside to the room and fits in with the Broncos (likely) all-in mentality this offseason.