There is nothing to say that the Denver Broncos will take a step forward, as there could be some disastrous scenarios in 2025. With the Broncos gradually getting better from 2022 and on, the team might be on the cusp of turning into a juggernaut in 2025.

Well, what if that simply doesn't happen? What if a few disastrous scenarios hit the team. No Broncos fan wants that to happen, but they have a non-zero chance of happening until they don't.

Let's dive into three disastrous scenarios that might haunt the Denver Broncos in 2025.

Some disaster scenarios for the Broncos...

Bo Nix regresses

The most obvious one is if Bo Nix regresses in 2025 - he played quite well for a rookie in 2024, finishing with 29 touchdown passes and a strong 93.3 passer rating. Some haters have said that his rookie season felt a lot like Mac Jones' rookie season back in 2021, but when you watch the games, it's clear that Nix's season was significantly better.

Now yes, that doesn't mean he'll make a leap in year two. If Bo Nix regresses and hits a wall, the Broncos may again be in a position wondering where they'll find their franchise QB.

The run game isn't any better

The idea of taking RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft is that he can become a legitimate player who unlocks and stabilizes the run game for years to come. Well, what if he... doesn't?

If not, the team may have to rely on players like Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, who aren't established backs in the NFL. It could put the run game right back to where it was the past two seasons - inconsistent.

An overall underperformance on defense

And to top it all off, the final disastrous scenario for the Broncos is if the defense simply underperforms. On paper, this is the best unit in football, and they were third in points allowed in 2024. To me, a regression would still keep them in the top-half, but part of this team's identity is playing tough defense, so the unit regressing would throw most everything else off of the tracks.