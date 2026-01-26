3 Denver Broncos who definitely won't be back with the team in 2026

The Denver Broncos are out of the NFL playoffs thanks to a pretty sloppy loss against the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. The Broncos surely knew they were going to be in a one-score game, but the team could not make enough plays to win.

Now, the real work begins, as the front office should figure out what positions have to be improved on for 2026 and beyond. With Russell Wilson's contract totally off the books, Denver can get aggressive this offseason.

That could then mean a few players that are on the team right now might not be on the squad in 2026. Let's dive into three players who won't be back in 2026.

These Denver Broncos likely won't be back with the team in the 2026 season

Alex Singleton, LB

Alex Singleton's story is flat-out amazing, and what he went through earlier this year is nothing short of a miracle. However, he's on the wrong side of 30 and a low-end starter at a position that has plagued the Denver Broncos for years now, so it would be a bit of a mistake to bring him back. The Broncos have to take the LB position more seriously, and that could mean saying goodbye to a notable player on defense.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

No NFL team can pay everyone, and that's kind of the deal with John Franklin-Myers, as he appears to be the odd man out along the defensive line, as all of Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and DJ Jones recently got extensions. Franklin-Myers is a very good player, but he typically only plays about 50% of the snaps and is likely going to price his way out of Denver.

For as much of a fan-favorite as JFM is, his time in Denver is likely over. The Broncos also took Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he appears to be someone the team could eye-up to replace Franklin-Myers in the lineup in 2026.

Adam Trautman, TE

Adam Trautman is really 'just a guy' at this point and someone who the Denver Broncos have to move on from in 2026. He's a free agent and doesn't really bring much to the table at this point. The tight end position is another one where the Broncos should get more aggressive with the current circumstances the team is in.

The Evan Engram signing was a worthy attempt, but figuring out how to come away with a more in-line, complete tight end is going to be key here in the offseason. Trautman's time with the team should be over.