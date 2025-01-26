The Denver Broncos have a huge offseason ahead. They should look to replace a few starters in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is no secret what roster needs the Denver Broncos have. They do have an underrated roster at the moment but are missing some top-end talent, especially on offense.

The hope here is that the team can bring in a stellar rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft and perhaps even find multiple starters. We have seen some recent draft picks really take strides for Denver over the last year.

Could they find some immediate contributors in the 2025 NFL Draft?

3 Denver Broncos starters who could be replaced in the 2025 NFL Draft

PJ Locke III, S

I do believe PJ Locke III has a role on this team, but it should be in a rotational one in nickel and dime packages. He is not an every-week starter and was bad in 2024. Bad.

The Denver Broncos did find a stud safety in free agency in 2024 with the signing of Brandon Jones. Jones ended up being one of the more productive safeties in the NFL this past season. Some have clamored for Denver to go out and sign Jevon Hollard, who played with Jones when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

I would not hate that move, but Holland would cost a good bit. It's not my money though, so why do I care?

The 2025 NFL Draft does have some nice names at safety like Malaki Starks, Nick Emmanwori, and Xavier Watts. We'll see what approach the Broncos take to fix the position - they may think they can find another free agency upgrade, and depending on the needs they satisfy in FA, they could even draft a safety high.

Adam Trautman, TE

In a TE2 role, Adam Trautman would thrive. He's a good blocker and can catch a handful of passes per game. Trautman absolutely has a spot on this roster, but he is not the TE1 that Denver needs. They simply need a TE who can catch passes and is a legitimate threat for opposing defenses. The 2025 NFL Draft is flat-out loaded at the position with guys like Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr, Gunnar Helm, and many others.

It would actually be a huge shock if the Broncos did not come away with a notable tight end prospect, and depending on how quick of a study they are in the NFL, Trautman's starting role would be no more. A rookie TE starting for the Broncos in 2025 would be an ideal scenario.

Javonte Williams, RB

Javonte Williams was the primary starter at RB for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season. He is a free agent in 2025, and the only thing I believe he offers is pass protection. He is not an NFL-caliber runner at this point, as the 2022 knee injury he suffered seems to have impacted him on the ground.

The NFL Draft is also loaded at RB, so someone like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, or someone else could get drafted by the Broncos and inserted into the starting role. I mean, should we rule out Audric Estime starting in 2025. I don't think so.

We do know that the Broncos had interest in Josh Jacobs last offseason, so that is absolutely worth noting. It would be a shock if Javonte Williams was not replaced for 2025.