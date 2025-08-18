3 clear reasons why the Broncos are guaranteed a playoff spot in 2025

The Denver Broncos have clear-cut reasons why a playoff spot in the 2025 NFL Season is achievable.

Most Broncos' fans probably didn't think this team was on their way to the playoffs in 2024, but all of a sudden, this team looks like a borderline contender heading into the 2025 NFL Season. A ton of roster movement has been done to get this team to where it is.

But more broadly, there are some obvious reasons why this franchise is heading to the playoffs for the second year in a row. Let's talk about them here.

The Denver Broncos are again heading to the playoffs in 2025, and here's why

Again elite in the trenches

The Denver Broncos will bring back their starting offensive line from 2024 into 2025, and four of their five starters have been together since the 2023 NFL Season. We've seen this OL grow into the NFL's best last year, and there is no reason to believe why it can't continue that. The defensive line was also top-3 in the league in 2024, and it'll return their primary starters as well. It's clear how much this front office and coaching staff value continuity, as there aren't many new faces in the trenches, which is a great thing for the team.

Elite coaching

This goes without saying - the Denver Broncos might have the best coaching staff in the NFL from top to bottom. Denver is well-coached and do so many of the little things at a high level. The team did see a few coaches get poached by other teams last offseason, but some of the key coaches are back like Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, and Zach Strief. It'll be interesting to see how long this team can hold onto some of their top assistants, but with how strong the staff is, Denver will be able to outcoach their opponents in most games.

Arguably the best overall part of this operation is just how good the depth is across the roster. Denver has mostly played their backups thus far in the preseason, and the team is 2-0 with two blowout wins. Having strong depth is such a huge piece of becoming a contender, as late in the season is when things really get important, and Denver's depth is going to be a driving force in getting back into the playoffs for the second-straight year.