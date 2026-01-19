3 Broncos who must step up on offense following Bo Nix's season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost their starting quarterback, as Bo Nix has a broken ankle, will have surgery, and will obviously be out for the rest of the 2025 NFL Season. It's a heartbreaking ending to what could have turned into a magical season.

However, Jarrett Stidham is a capable backup, and we have seen backup QBs win the Super Bowl before. Nick Foles on the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the more recent examples of this back in the 2017 NFL Season. There isn't anything saying that the Broncos can't go on this type of run.

But if they hope to go on that run and win two more games, one of which will be at home, the Broncos have to see these few players step up. If not, the season is going to end in the AFC title game.

These players have to step up now that Bo Nix is out for the remainder of the playoffs

RJ Harvey (or JK Dobbins, if he comes back)

There is no guarantee that JK Dobbins is able to return for the AFC title game, so whether it's Dobbins or RJ Harvey getting the carries, one of them has to step up. The Broncos have had a below-average rushing attack ever since Dobbins got hurt back in Week 10, and it's something that could end the season. With Bo Nix out, the Broncos may be forced to lean into the run game more, and if it can't get going, Denver may not have a chance to score many points.

A running back has to step up, period.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton isn't a no. 1 wide receiver, but he's often the go-to target on third and fourth down for the Broncos, and when the team needs a completion, especially late in the game, that ball usually goes to Sutton. So, simply put, Courtland Sutton has to hit one of those streaks where he can't be contained.

Every once in a while, Sutton will go nuclear in a game. He'll also have lulls where you forget he's on the field, but his ceiling can be high. With Denver needing to win just two more games this year, the Broncos have to see their best overall wide receiver help out Jarrett Stidham.

Evan Engram

Evan Engram had one reception for seven yards in the team's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, and that cannot be the case in the title game or in the Super Bowl. Engram was billed as the 'Joker' of this offense due to the mismatches he creates as a tight end with high-end receiving ability.

The Broncos have to get Engram going, as he truly be a game-changing player, and the Broncos might need another playmaker to step up depending on how severe Troy Franklin's hamstring injury is. Pat Bryant also left the game with a concussion, so Engram really has to take on a bigger role here and could even act as a security blanket for some easy, medium yards on early downs.