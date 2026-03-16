3 Broncos veterans George Paton could put on notice in Wave 2 of free agency

The Denver Broncos really did it - this team did not sign a single free agent across the first week of the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, which included the legal tampering period that began on March 9th. Denver is probably in historic air in terms of continuity year over year and retaining their own guys.

And while this is not a bad move, it's not necessarily a good one, either. The Broncos roster has actually gotten worse, as all of John Franklin-Myers, PJ Locke III, and Dre Greenlaw are now not on the team anymore.

Something has to give, and there are still some quality free agents out there. General Manager George Paton could put a few current veterans on notice in Wave 2 of free agency.

These Denver Broncos veterans could see George Paton put them on notice

Evan Engram, TE

With the news that Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles have an agreement on a new deal, he's not going to hit the open market, so the Broncos might have to pivot to someone like David Njoku if they still seek to add at the tight end position.

While Adam Trautman is technically the starter in this room, Evan Engram is the best player at tight end for the Broncos, but that wouldn't be the case if Njoku is in the picture. What stands out with Njoku is that he's both a willing blocker and a solid receiver.

He'd instantly come in and be the most complete tight end on the roster, and he's still just 29 years old despite being in the NFL since 2017. With Engram only under contract for one more season, you almost have to wonder if his roster status would be up in the air in the event that Denver signs Njoku.

Alex Singleton and/or Justin Strnad, ILB

Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad were retained in free agency and are back with the team. Singleton landed a two-year deal, and Strnad landed a three-year deal. The decision to bring these two players back but cut Dre Greenlaw did not seem to be a popular one among Broncos Country, and all of a sudden, Denver's already weak linebacker room just got a lot weaker.

However, there are still some solid free agent linebackers on the open market, like Bobby Wagner, Bobby Okereke, Matt Milano, and Devin Bush. Frankly, some of these remaining free agents are better than both Singleton and Strnad.

If the Broncos are still wanting to add some linebacker help, they have an opportunity to add some starting-caliber players, and while both Singleton and Strnad are re-upped on new deals, that doesn't mean we should assume both are going to start all 17 games. Denver chasing a linebacker remaining on the open market could give both Singleton and Strnad a reason to kick things up a notch.

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is one of the most underrated players on the Broncos and absolutely one of the most underrated players at his position. With the Broncos signing Talanoa Hufanga at safety last year, Jones has not really gotten as much attention. Furthermore, Jones has played in 16 and 14 games for the Broncos. He got hurt near the end of the regular season and missed both playoff games. He's also in the last year of his deal.

The Broncos might seek to bring in some high-end depth with PJ Locke III now on the Dallas Cowboys, and this veteran could be good enough to push Jones. At the end of the day, Jones is likely going to start for the Broncos for the third year in a row, but the team does need another safety, and it's clear that Hufanga isn't going anywhere,