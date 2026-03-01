By now, it is no secret that the Denver Broncos are expected to be one of the more active teams this spring. Denver came just short of the Super Bowl, and could have made it if Bo Nix remained healthy, but the Broncos are not going to hang their hat on that fact. The Broncos know they need to improve, and will take several measures this spring to do so.

While the easiest way to improve a team is to bring in new players from the outside, the Broncos could also opt to try to utilize better players they already have. The Broncos' offense was solid last year, but it felt dry and weirdly utilized at times. With a new play-caller taking over for Sean Payton, the roles of several existing Broncos could change.

On the offensive side of the ball, specifically, there are a few Broncos who would benefit from no one being brought in at their position. With a new play-caller and a changed schematic approach, two specific Broncos might be able to have a much better season next year. On the defensive side, an obvious internal promotion would benefit from a vote of confidence as well.

Three current Denver Broncos with the most to gain this spring

3. Evan Engram, TE

Engram's first season in Denver did not go exactly as planned, but it still marked a significant improvement in Broncos tight end production. With that being said, the Broncos would likely still want to see even more from their intended joker. If Denver opts not to bring in another tight end this spring or summer, it results in a big vote of confidence in Engram heading into Davis Webb's offensive system.

2. Troy Franklin, WR

Franklin became the Broncos' second wide receiver last season, and that might not be what every fan wants to hear. It's undeniable how much Franklin progressed, but it would be reasonable for the Broncos to want to add a receiver better than both him and Courtland Sutton. If the Broncos opt not to, or instead add a receiver below Franklin, it would set him up for another big chance in the 2026 offense and beyond.

1. Eyioma Uwazurike, DE

The Broncos have really leaned into rotating their defensive linemen in recent years, and with John Franklin-Myers set to be a free agent, it would be fair to assume that the Broncos dish out his snaps from within. If the Broncos stay internal with JFM's replacement, Uwazurike would be the logical next man up, and he turned in a strong 2026 season. His 3.5 sacks with just a 36% snapshare were impressive, and could have been enough for George Paton and Vance Joseph to feel comfortable with him taking a larger role in 2026.