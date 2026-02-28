Broncos just took first major step toward resetting at running back in 2026

The Denver Broncos just took their first step toward revamping the running back position in the 2026 offseason, leaving the door open for a key contributor to walk right out in NFL Free Agency.

Although it's been reported that the Broncos do want him back at a lower price, the team has decided not to extend a tender to restricted free agent running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who was part of Sean Payton's first incoming rookie class with the team back in 2023. McLaughlin has been a key contributor for the Broncos over the last three years, but the restricted free agent tenders were too pricey to bring him back.

McLaughlin is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and this decision could be the first domino to fall as the Broncos prepare to address one of their "musts" for the 2026 offseason.

Jaleel McLaughlin not tendered by Broncos, could be back at a lower price at some point

The Broncos are not tendering running back Jaleel McLaughlin, per source. He will be a free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2026

In three seasons with the Broncos, McLaughlin has 1,356 total yards from scrimmage, seven total touchdowns, and has averaged 4.8 yards per carry for his career. His best season with the team was his rookie year in 2023 when he provided a nice spark behind Javonte Williams, averaging a career-best 5.4 yards per carry.

McLaughlin was impressive enough during his rookie season that the Broncos felt confident about giving him a bigger role during the 2024 season, which they did, but it didn't quite work out. McLaughlin was not nearly as effective on a per-touch basis, and wound up being demoted during the 2025 season.

Although McLaughlin's presence didn't dictate the way the team approached the running back position last offseason, there's no question that his presence dictated the way the final 53-man roster was assembled. And as great of an example as McLaughlin sets with his work habits, when the Broncos had a need arise late in the season, he couldn't quite answer the call.

The Broncos have to understand that a total reset of the position -- outside of RJ Harvey being back -- is necessary. Tyler Badie was the team's primary 3rd back last season, and his effectiveness as a runner and receiver was a disappointment. The addition of JK Dobbins was fantastic, but Dobbins was limited to just 10 games with a foot injury.

The Broncos need someone who can shoulder the load in the running game, maybe multiple someones this offseason. They've been tied to just about every top free agent running back available, and have met with a number of the draft's top running back prospects already.

Moving on from McLaughlin, or at least leaving the door open and telling him it's okay to leave, is the first major step for the team resetting in 2026.