3 Broncos' starters who could be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are retaining the majority of their 2025 offensive unit, which ultimately just means that everyone is a year older. The Broncos have not added any external free agents to their group from last year as of yet, despite being flush with cap space following the end of the Russell Wilson dead cap situation. Ultimately, the Broncos are going to have their best chance to add legitimate talent through the draft.

Through trades and compensatory draft picks, the Broncos have one of the better groups of draft selections for this year. The Broncos have the ammunition needed to be able to move up in the first round, move into the middle round for players they like, or move anywhere across the draft board. The Broncos could even look to move out and gain more picks for next year without surrendering this year’s draft, if they decide to go that direction.

Assuming the Broncos opt to use their 2026 draft capital, the team could look to bring in the next generation of starters. A few key pieces from last year, and penciled in for the same next year, are on the wrong side of 30 and could be pushing the end of their careers. Three positions in particular could see their next starter drafted next month.

Three positions the Denver Broncos could draft a future starter at next month

3. Wide Receiver

Sean Payton and Davis Webb have a trio of good, young receivers at their disposal, but none of them appears to be the team's next top wideout. Courtland Sutton crossed the 1,000-yard mark last year, but is quickly going down the wrong side of 30. The Broncos easily could bring in their next top receiver in this year's draft, possibly even in the first round.

2. Tight End

The Broncos brought in Evan Engram last year to hopefully push their offense over the top, but his first season did not exactly go as planned. Engram was still a major improvement from what the Broncos had in 2024, but left something on the table in terms of explosiveness. He could hold a significant role in the first year under new play-caller Webb, but the odds are his next year will be his final in Denver, with a new starter coming in through the draft.

1. Inside Linebacker

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are back in Denver on new contracts, and Dre Greenlaw is on his way out of town and back to San Francisco. There is not currently a third inside linebacker on their roster, but Denver easily could find one in the draft. Odds are the Broncos are not going to find a new starter for 2026 through the draft, but both Singleton and Strnad are relatively older than most, so any rookie draft pick at the position could see a good bit of playing time this season.