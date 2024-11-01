3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 9 against Ravens
The Denver Broncos have a crucial game in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. Let's roll out our weekly bold predictions for the team. Well, Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday, so that's probably indicative of him playing on Sunday. It probably wasn't likely that he was going to miss the game, and here we are.
This is going to be Denver's toughest test to date, and a win over the Ravens would seriously force a lot of people to take the team much more seriously than they are now. There are ways for Denver to beat Baltimore; like the Broncos, the Ravens are also flawed in their own way.
Let's get into three bold predictions for the game.
3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 9 against Ravens
Bo Nix throws for 300 passing yards
The Baltimore Ravens have allowed the second-most touchdown passes in 2024 with 17. They're also allowing the fourth-highest opposing passer rating at 103.4. Furthermore, they have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL through eight games with 2,493, which comes out to 311.6 yards per game given up.
This Ravens secondary is awful. Like, it's bad.
I see no reason why Bo Nix can't hit the 300 passing yards mark. It may be hard in a tough environment as Baltimore is, but we've seen this Broncos offense take a lot of strides in the month of October. This could be another career game for Bo Nix.
Broncos tie it up very late in the game
The Denver Broncos may be good enough on offense to stay in this game, but that may also be due to their elite defense. I do not anticipate this game being a blowout either way. Frankly, it's a pretty evenly-matched game. Both Baltimore and Denver do multiple things very well.
The Broncos have a a stellar special teams unit and are excellent on defense. The Ravens have a wonderful run defense and are the most explosive offense in the NFL. This could set the stage for quite the close game, and I predict that the Broncos are able to tie it up with little time remaining. This could end up thrusting the game into overtime, or it may also give Baltimore one last shot...
Broncos lose in overtime
We can't have the orange and blue glasses on and say that the Broncos are just going to walk all over the Ravens. They won't, but I hope they do. Baltimore is the better team here and they are probably going to win. Denver hasn't had an overtime game yet this season, and I reckon that Sunday will be their first of the 2024 NFL Season.
Baltimore does have an odd reputation of blowing fourth-quarter leads, so it would not be a shock to see Denver tie it up late in the game. But given how strong the Ravens are and with them being at home, this could be enough of an advantage to push Baltimore over the edge. Whether it's a game-winning field goal or a simple touchdown, the Broncos are going to lose in overtime in Week 9.