3 bold predictions for Bo Nix in Broncos Week 9 game vs. Ravens
The performance we saw from Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix in Week 8 against the Panthers was literally unprecedented in franchise history. No quarterback has ever had three passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and no interceptions in the same game. Not John Elway, not Peyton Manning -- not even Trevor Siemian did that.
The Denver Broncos are set for a huge matchup in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, their biggest test of the 2024 season to date. The Broncos have played some good teams, but the Ravens are a legitimate contender in the AFC and arguably the best overall roster on the Denver Broncos' 2024 schedule.
How will the rookie quarterback respond after his best game of the year? What are we going to see in Week 9? As always, we're going to keep it optimistic. Here are our bold predictions for Bo Nix in the Broncos' Week 9 matchup against the Ravens.
1. Bo Nix connects with Troy Franklin for two TDs
The former Oregon duo has started to build a rapport at the NFL level as former college teammates Bo Nix and Troy Franklin have connected for the majority of Franklin's 116 receiving yards this season over the last four games.
They didn't have any big connections in Week 8 against the Panthers, but they almost did. That's been one of the unfortunate stories of the year dating back to training camp for Troy Franklin -- drops. The Broncos are really excited about his potential, however, and the reality is that Franklin needs to step up and be a big part of this offense.
I would expect the Broncos to try and utilize Franklin's big-time speed to create chunk plays against a rather susceptible Baltimore Ravens defense versus the pass. I'm calling for not just one but two touchdowns between the former Duck duo.
2. Bo Nix throws for 300 yards for the first time
If the receivers would have caught the passes that hit them in the hands, Bo Nix would have already had his first 300-yard passing game as an NFL quarterback. As it stands, his career-high sits at 284 yards.
The receivers will hopefully stop leaving plays on the field as they are going up against a defensive backfield in Baltimore that has given up more yards than any other pass defense in the league, and more touchdowns through the air than all but just two teams.
If Nix can come out slinging the way we saw against the Carolina Panthers, he could hit 300 yards passing for the first time in his NFL career.
3. Bo Nix avoids getting sacked again
In three different games this season, Nix has not been sacked a single time. The Broncos are obviously 3-0 in those games.
The Ravens may not have a great pass defense, but they've got players who can get pressure on the quarterback. Kyle Van Noy has been doing it for years, Odafe Oweh is a good pressure player off the edge, and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike has 8 QB hits and a pair of sacks as well.
It will be difficult for Nix to escape getting sacked in this matchup but that is one of the things that he does best. My bold prediction here is that we get a fourth game of Nix not taking a single sack as he has the lowest sack rate in the NFL and will be looking to further distance himself from #2 in Week 9.