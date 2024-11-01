A Broncos win in Week 9 can give the team insanely high playoff odds
The Denver Broncos are right in the playoff mix about halfway through the 2024 NFL Season, and a win in Week 9 could greatly increase their odds. I've maintained for a couple of weeks now that if the Broncos can win one of their next two games, they'll make the postseason. They travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Week 9 and travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in Week 10.
Heading into Week 9, the Ravens and Chiefs have combined for a 12-3 record. The Ravens are 5-3 and the Chiefs are 7-0. It's easily the toughest stretch of games for Denver. And to make matters even worse, they are home in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons, who are also 5-3. It's going to be a hard stretch of games no matter how you slice it, and PFF's playoff odds heading into Week 9 indicate as much.
Broncos playoff odds could hang in the balance in Week 9
Check out their playoff chances with a win and a loss for the Denver Broncos in Week 9:
According to PFF, a Broncos win would give them a nearly 80% chance to make the postseason in 2024. However, a loss would drop them down to 50%. Even 50% are still pretty darn good odds, but this is a 30% swing depending on the result of the game.
Denver isn't favored in this game, but star Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and the Ravens defensive line is also quite banged up. Now of course, if Jackson doesn't play and the Broncos win, I can already hear some of the harsh Broncos critics saying things like "Wow, another win against a vulnerable team!"
And if Lamar Jackson were to not play and Denver loses, I bet those same people would say something like, "Wow, the Broncos can't even beat a team with a backup QB!"
Either way, no matter what happens in this game, there will still be people who will have something to say about the result. It's been a bit frustrating in this regard especially as it pertains to Bo Nix, who has played quite well over the last month or so, but it seems like he's not getting the recognition he's deserved.
I guess winning Rookie of the Month in October isn't good enough. Let's hope the Denver Broncos can beat the Baltimore Rav