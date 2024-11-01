Broncos, Russell Wilson both proving to be better off apart from each other
When the Denver Broncos made the decision to cut quarterback Russell Wilson, it was a piece of news that was not well-received by many in the NFL world. After getting made fun of for every single move he made for over a year, the entire NFL community seemingly came to the defense of Russell Wilson after he was unceremoniously released, and everyone seemed to feel the need to pick a "side".
It was Sean Payton and the Broncos vs. Russell Wilson, and there were so many who wanted to see one fail and the other succeed in order to prove whether Russ was the one at fault in Denver or if Payton was just too prideful to make it work.
What if I told you that both sides were better off without each other?
Broncos and Russell Wilson both better off without each other
Through the first eight weeks of the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos are 5-3. Record-wise, they are in the best shape they've been in since 2016, the first year after they won Super Bowl 50. In terms of the future of the organization, this is the best position the Denver Broncos have been in since they signed Peyton Manning in 2012.
The Broncos appear to have a potential franchise quarterback on their hands in Bo Nix, who was just named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.
While Nix and the Broncos have been rolling over the last month-plus (5-1 in their last six games), I'm sure there's been part of many fans in Broncos Country that has been wanting to see Russell Wilson fail in Pittsburgh. It's hard to root for a guy who was so heavily invested in by the Broncos and simply didn't work out anywhere near according to plan.
Wilson took over the starting job from Justin Fields almost inexplicably a couple of weeks ago despite the Steelers being 4-2 with Fields under center, and that decision was met with a lot of pushback. But as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained, that's why he gets paid the big bucks.
Wilson has thrown for 542 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in his first two games of the 2024 season and the Steelers have won both games by a combined score of 63-33. Their offense has clearly taken a leap forward with Wilson at the helm and he's been out there making some great throws in the process.
For a situation that seemed to have no winners back in January, things have worked out pretty great for both the Broncos and Steelers. Sean Payton has a young quarterback he believes he can build around in Bo Nix. The Steelers have upgraded their quarterback situation dramatically from what it was last year. Russell Wilson is being embraced by Pittsburgh fans and playing good football.
Maybe everyone is just better apart.