3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 against the Saints
The Denver Broncos play another football game in just two days, so let's make some bold predictions for their Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Yep, it's a quick turnaround for the Denver Broncos. I don't know about you, but I am just not a fan of Thursday Night Football.
It's too quick of a turnaround for the players and generally does not produce the best competition given the quick turnaround. After the Broncos' first loss in weeks, they hope to rebound against a New Orleans Saints team that last won in Week 2. The Saints have lost four games in a row but are horribly banged-up, so the Broncos do have that advantage coming into the game.
Let's make three bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 7.
3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 against the Saints
Bo Nix throws for a career-high in yards
The New Orleans Saints are allowing 277.5 passing yards per game in 2024, which is good for the third-highest mark in the NFL. It's a shockingly high number, and it's also a big reason why the Saints have also lost four games in a row. That and they're just a bad football team.
Bo Nix has clearly not been afraid to take shots down the field, especially when the Broncos fall behind. The hope is that Denver doesn't fall behind in Week 7, and with the Saints' passing defense clearly not being able to stop a nosebleed, that opens the door for Bo Nix to have a career-high game in passing yards.
Can he push 300 yards? Maybe. Teams are throwing on the Saints at will and I don't see how Denver would be any different. You may think that Bo Nix stinks or whatever, and that just isn't true, but this is a great game for him and the Broncos' offense to get going a bit through the air.
Broncos' defense picks off Spencer Rattler 3 times
Let's get freaky. Spencer Rattler got his first NFL start in Week 6 and threw two interceptions. Well, in Week 7, he may be without the top two receiving targets on the Saints in Chris Olave and the speedster Rashid Shaheed. This would be a huge break for Denver, as they are likely without Patrick Surtain II due to a concussion he suffered in Week 6.
Who exactly is Rattler going to throw to? According to their own depth chart, two players who probably have not heard of in Bub Means and Cedrick Wilson Jr are the backups behind Olave and Shaheed. Even with Surtain out, the projected starting CB trio of Levi Wallace, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian should be more than enough to force Rattler to make some uncomfortable decisions.
The team's starting safety duo of Brandon Jones and PJ Locke III has also held the fort down nicely. The Broncos' defense is set up to tee-off against Rattler, and with the Saints' OL a big banged up coupled with Denver's insane pass rush, some quick pressure could force Spencer Rattler to put the ball in harm's way a few times.
Audric Estime leads the team in rushing yards in Week 7
Not only is their pass defense bad, but this is a team that you can run against as well. They are allowing the second-highest yards per carry to opponents at 5.2, and they've also allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns and the 12th-most rushing yards. By all accounts, this is a shaky run defense.
Not only can Denver get their run game going a bit, but Audric Estime, the team's rookie RB from Notre Dame, is going to lead the team in rushing yards. Sean Payton literally said after their Week 6 loss that he wants to see more of Estime, and with Javonte Williams having a rough go in Week 6, I'd imagine that they'd take some carries from Williams and pass them along to Estime.
They should, as I am not sure Javonte Williams is a consistent, trustworthy running back in the NFL at this point. Getting Estime more carries could uncover a hidden gem for this offense. The New Orleans Saints play in a dome, so the playing conditions will also be perfect for the team to go up and down the field.