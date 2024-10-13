3 bold predictions for Bo Nix in Week 6 matchup against the Chargers
The Denver Broncos are on a three-game winning streak. They have been rolling the last three games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has improved as the season advances and is not making dumb mistakes like the ones made against Seattle and Pittsburgh in the first two weeks.
Despite the criticism he received after the 60-yard performance against the New York Jets in Week 4, Bo Nix displayed a remarkable ability to make key throws, including a 29-yard pass to the middle of the field and the touchdown to Courtland Sutton, which helped the Broncos get their second win of the season in a hard-fought game. He bounced back with better stats (on paper) in Week 5 against the Raiders and even had his first multi-passing touchdown game.
Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix showing consistent improvement early on
Denver will play at home for the second consecutive game, specifically their Week 6 matchup, against another AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. They are coming off a Bye Week and have a 2-2 win-loss record. Can Bo Nix win his fourth consecutive game and take the Broncos to a 4-2 record?
3 Bold Predictions for Bo Nix in Week 6 vs. Chargers
1. Nix will not have a turnover for the fourth-consecutive game
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw four interceptions in his first two NFL career games, which resulted in losses for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos fell to the Seattle Seahawks 26-20 in Week 1 and to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-6 in Week 2. Since that Week 2 Steelers game, Nix has bounced back and has had zero turnovers in Weeks 3 to 5.
The Chargers defense has had six turnovers in their four games so far and my prediction is that they will head to Week 7 with the same six, as Bo Nix will continue his zero-turnover streak and extend it to a four-game streak.
2. Nix will have his first 10+ yard passing touchdown
Bo Nix has three passing touchdowns in five games. Despite having big throws, none of his touchdowns have been for more than 10 yards. He had one in Week 4 against the Jets (8-yard pass to Sutton) and two in Week 5 against the Raiders (4-yard pass to McLaughlin and 9-yard pass to Reynolds).
The Chargers have allowed three passing touchdowns in four games (they had a Bye in Week 5), and all three have been of more than 30 yards. The first was a 31-yarder from Alexander Mattison in Week 1, the second was a 55-yarder from Calvin Austin in Week 3, and the third was a 54-yarder from Xavier Worthy in Week 4. My prediction is that they will allow another 30+ yard touchdown on Sunday, and Bo will have his first touchdown of more than 10 yards. Could it be to Troy Franklin, who dropped a 40+ yard pass from Nix on Week 5 against the Raiders?
3, Nix will have his first 250+ yard passing yards game
The Chargers defense has faced four inconsistent quarterbacks so far throughout the season. Gardner Minshew, who recently struggled and was benched against the Broncos, was the first quarterback the Chargers faced this season. The second was Bryce Young, who lost his starting job to Andy Dalton after the Panthers' Week 2 defeat to LA. Justin Fields, a quarterback who started the season impressively, has lost the last two and was the third guy they faced. Patrick Mahomes, the fourth quarterback they faced while remaining undefeated, has not shown his typical dominance.
Despite the guys the Chargers have faced, they have allowed at least 245 passing yards to all except for Bryce Young.
My prediction is that Nix will have his first 250+ passing yards game and will take the Broncos to their fourth-consecutive win on Sunday against the Chargers. He was four yards short in Week 2 against the Steelers (246), his season-high in a game in that statistical category.