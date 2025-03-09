The Denver Broncos will embark on free agency this coming week. Let's cover three best-case scenarios for the team during this time. Denver has money to spend and the ability to create much more. Some have said that the team isn't going to be very aggressive in FA this offseason, but Sean Payton and George Paton could be keeping things under wraps and may have a ton of plans.

The Broncos shocked many in the NFL world this past season, going 10-7 in 2024 and making the playoffs. Right now, they are on the cusp of turning into a contender, and with the right offseason, they could reach contender status.

That may force them to hit on some best-case scenarios in free agency. Here are three of them.

3 best-case scenarios for the Denver Broncos in 2025 free agency

Broncos make a splash move at inside linebacker

The Denver Broncos have to make a splash move at inside linebacker, and this rings especially true given that Zack Baun re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver simply can't get outbid for a LB target they want. The unit felt a little soft at times in 2024, and I would argue that none of Cody Barton or Alex Singleton need to be seeing the field as a starter for Denver in 2025.

Being able to land a splash player at ILB is a great scenario for Denver.

Broncos are able to extend Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen with ease

Both players are absolutely due for contract extensions this offseason, and you could expect both to land somewhere in the $23-$25 million per year range. That number range seems quite high, but it's the going rate for the top players at EDGE and DE.

The Denver Broncos should feel great that they have to elite players along the defensive front. Zach Allen had a 40-QB hit season, and Nik Bonitto was firmly in the DPOY race for about a month during the 2024 NFL Season and is eligible for the rookie contract extension.

Getting two more foundational players locked down is another best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos.

Broncos are able to sign a key offensive player (Evan Engram, Darius Slayton, Aaron Jones, etc)

I could bump this up a bit and say multiple key offensive players, but being able to simply get someone else to add to the offense would be a win. Depending on your personal taste, you may think that players like Najee Harris, Aaron Jones, Juwan Johnson, Evan Engram, Chris Godwin, or Darius Slayton would all be great fits for the Broncos.

Denver needs to get Bo Nix an immediate-impact player at some position this offseason, and I would say an even better-case scenario would indeed be finding multiple players to fill this role. Signing guys like Slayton and Johnson, for example, would elevate the passing attack for this team. Let's hope that the Denver Broncos can hit on these best-case scenarios in free agency.