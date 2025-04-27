2026 NFL Draft: Way too early look at potential needs for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos just finished off their 2025 NFL Draft haul. Is it too early to already be looking to the 2026 NFL Draft? I don't think so...

Now yes, we have to see how the entirety of the 2025 NFL Season pans out, but it is not hard to see the kind of roster needs that could be on the Broncos radar in a year from now. keeping an NFL roster at a winning level is tough, as there are always positions that need improved and need fresh bodies added to them.

Let's take an early look at potential needs for the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Early potential needs for the Denver Broncos

Defensive Line

Don't look now, but all of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach are slated to be free agents in 2026. The Denver Broncos did just draft DE Sai'vion Jones and OLB Que Robinson, but you can clearly see even with these additions that adding to the interior defensive line especially could be a huge need for this roster next offseason.

I would guess that at least Allen gets an extension, but you simply never know.

Tight End

The Denver Broncos somehow failed to come away with a respectable tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. The board clearly did not fall their way, as they took a flier on a seventh-round tight end in Caleb Lohner from Utah. Yeah, I've never neard of him, either.

Evan Engram was signed in free agency to a two-year deal, and Adam Trautman is just a guy, so the TE room is another unit where major reinforcements could be needed in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Running Back

The Denver Broncos drafted a 24-year-old running back who isn't too good in pass protection and has a lot of tread on the tires already. This is another position where the board clearly did not fall how Denver thought it would, or they just mismanaged it entirely.

It's very possible that none of RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, or Jaleel McLaughlin do anything worthwhile in the 2025 NFL Season. All three have holes in their games that could prevent them from becoming legitimate RB1 at the next level, so this position may again be an urgent need in the 2026 NFL Draft.