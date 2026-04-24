2026 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects should force Broncos to act quickly

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Denver Broncos do have a ton of prospects still left on the board approaching Round 2 who could be slam-dunk selections. Now that Day 1 is over and done with, we could be approaching a spot in the draft where the front office is ready to roll for a potential trade up the board.

Denver is only slated to pick once on Friday night unless something changes, so there could be some fireworks. Fortunately, there should be a decent crop of players who could fit like a glove with Denver.

Let's dive into a pretty exhaustive list of the best remaining prospects who could force the Broncos to act quickly during Day 2.

There are a ton of top prospects, and the Denver Broncos could be forced to act quickly

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Totally falling out of the first round due to injury concerns, Jermod McCoy is a fluid athlete and a future CB1. Cornerback obviously isn't a need for Denver, but with Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian both with a year left on their deals, McCoy slipping further could prompt the Broncos to make a major move.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

A hard-hitting safety who was mocked to the Broncos at pick 30 when the team still had that selection, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was preivously seen as a potential replacement for Brandon Jones, but this is a prospect who could hear his name called quite early on Day 2.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald was a Round 1 prospect and is a space-eater who could thrive against the run. Given the Broncos lost John Franklin-Myers in free agency, McDonald could be a logical target in a trade-up scenario if he continued to fall.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Christen Miller is in a similar boat, and it seems like there will be a lot of defensive line prospects available to Denver at some point in Round 2. With 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands, he's got the traits to be a force along the interior.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

A true nose tackle and someone who brings run-stopping ability and power as a rusher, Lee Hunter would be an awesome addition on the Broncos defensive line. Along with Miller and McDonald, the Broncos likely won't see any of these three players fall into their laps, so a trade-up might be necessary.

Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

If the Broncos plan on addressing the guard spot, there are a few who could be available in Round 2. Chase Bisontis was mocked in the first round constantly and could be a logical target for Denver.

Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon did meet with the Broncos and finished up his collegiate career at Oregon. With over 50 games of experience in college, Pregnon is a plug-and-play guard.

Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

Gennings Dunker will likely have to kick inside to guard in the NFL. The Broncos have targeted Iowa players before, and based on where Dunker falls in the consensus rankings, taking him at pick 62 would be a realistic scenario.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday has the size and athleticism of a future stud at inside linebacker. Likely headed somewhere off the board the 50s, Golday would fill a major need for the Broncos for the long-term.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Perhaps the smartest linebacker in the class, CJ Allen is more of a steady presence at linebacker, rather than a splash-play machine. Allen could wear the green dot on defense and be a 10-year starter for many teams based on how high of a floor he has.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

A thumper linebacker who thrives against the run, Josiah Trotter has NFL bloodlines and is yet another solid linebacker prospect who the Broncos could consider in Round 2.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Yet another viable linebacker prospect still available, Jacob Rodriguez put on a show at the NFL Combine and would be yet another future starter for the Broncos. Denver would almost certainly have to trade up if they wanted Rodriguez.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Definitely more of a receiving tight end, Max Klare has been mocked to the Broncos quite frequently and would be a solid replacement for Evan Engram. Klare could have functional run blocking ability, but his receiving upside is why he'd be picked by the Broncos.