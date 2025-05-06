2025 NFL Schedule Release: Broncos vs. Texans best regular season game?

The Denver Broncos have turned into one of the better teams in the NFL, and it seems like they will be front and center in the 2025 season. Not many people thought the Broncos would be as good as they turned out to be in 2024, and they were so good that we should begin to hear folks here and there talk about this team becoming a Super Bowl dark horse in 2025.

If the Broncos made the right moves this offseason, they would absolutely ascend into that status. One thing to note though is that when a team is among the best in the NFL, they will receive that much more attention, so Denver may get more primetime games as a result.

Among their other opponents in 2025, the Broncos will play the AFC South, so the toughest matchup from that division would be their away tilt against the Houston Texans. Could that be one of the league's top games in 2025?

Broncos vs. Texans seen as one of the best in the NFL

Kevin Patra of NFL.com ranked the Broncos vs. Texans matchup in Houston as the eighth-best game for the 2025 NFL Season:

Could it turn into one of the league's best games? Perhaps. Both the Broncos and the Texans had shocking years recently, but they did it in similar fashions. The Texans took the league by storm with a rookie CJ Stroud and went 10-7, making the playoffs.

The Broncos did this as well in 2024 with a rookie QB in Bo Nix. However, Houston regressed in 2024, so the hope here is that the Broncos do the complete opposite. If I had to guess, I would say that the Broncos and Texans feels like a Thursday Night Football afair. That's my guess.

Would this matchup be one of the league's best games in 2025?