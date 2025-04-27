2025 NFL Draft: 3 prospects the Denver Broncos could regret passing on

The Denver Broncos could end up regretting passing on a few players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but who would those be? It was far from a perfect class for the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft, but the hope here is that me and many others are proven wrong.

Heck, even finding two solid starters in a given draft is a success, and the Broncos may have done that here, but that also doesn't mean they would not have regrets about passing up certain players. Which three come to mind as ones Denver could regret not drafting?

Broncos may regret passing on these players in the 2025 NFL Draft

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

TreVeyon Henderson was probably a huge target for the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick, but Jahdae Barron dropping into their laps with that first-round pick likely made it hard for the Broncos to pass that up.

Henderson went a bit later to the New England Patriots and is going to make life a lot easier for Drake Maye. There was so much Henderson talk here that we all know at this point why he would have been a great fit for the Broncos offense.

Kyle Williams, WR

A fast riser up the NFL Draft boards approaching the draft itself, Kyle Williams came off the board with the 69th overall pick to the New England Patriots. Williams has 4.4 speed and is actually a lot similar to Marvin Mims Jr.

Now yes, you may think a pick like that would be redundant, but we have not really seen Mims hit his stride as a pure wide receiver, so it would not have been a bad idea for the Broncos to take another WR in the mold of Mims to perhaps see if you can find that explosive, field-stretching player.

Mason Taylor, TE

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor was another player that the Denver Broncos had on their radar, but they just weren't able to get it done. Taylor went with the 42nd overall pick to the New York Jets, so the Denver Broncos would have had to trade back big-time from pick 20 to get him, or trade up from their 51st pick.

They do not have a viable long-term TE prospect on the roster, and that is simply a huge failure by this front office, as the tight end class this year was among the deepest we have ever seen, and Taylor was one of the more complete TE prospects in the class.