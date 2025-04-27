3 running backs Broncos must look at after shaky 2025 NFL Draft haul

The Denver Broncos had an insanely deep running back class at their disposal in the 2025 NFL Draft, but did not seem to do much with it. The Broncos drafted RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick, trading down multiple times on Day 2.

However, as of now, they did not do much else at the position. I am sure they could sprinkle in some sort of UDFA signing, but the RB room is clearly still missing another guy, and it would be wise for the team to now look elsewhere to bolster the room one last time.

Could they bring in one of three of these players?

Broncos have to take a look at bringing in a proven running back

Breece Hall, New York Jets, trade

Breece Hall could be available for the right price, and he's only set to enter his age-24 season. The Denver Broncos have a deep for a dual-threat back like Hall, and he could easily help cap-off what may end up being an elite RB rotation alongside RJ Harvey and Audric Estime. It's hard to find a reason to not try and trade for Hall.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars, trade

Travis Etienne is another dual-threat back, but he isn't quite as good as Hall, and with the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting both Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, I cannot imagine Etienne is going to have an easy time remaining on this roster. He is a holdover from the previous regime and could be had for a late-round pick swap, if that.

JK Dobbins, free agent

One of the top remaining free agents left on the market, JK Dobbins had a nice year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, rushing for over 900 yards on a solid 4.6 yard per carry. Dobbins is a perfect "1b" type of back in an offense where the carries are usually split among multiple backs.

A rotation that features RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, and Audric Estime is one that could wear down opponents in the best way and make life a lot easier for the passing attack.