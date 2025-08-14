2 more Broncos' players guaranteed to appear on NFL Top 100 List for 2025

The Denver Broncos have been well represented on the NFL Top 100 List thus far, and they could have two more players appearing. Right now, Denver has three players on the list but still could have a couple more.

This is a list voted on by the players themselves, so I guess in that way it can carry more weight. There isn't any sort of Pro Bowl or All-Pro type of honor for players who appear on the list, but it's a cool accomplishment nonetheless.

Well, how many more players could the Denver Broncos see appear on the list? There are two that make the most sense...

Denver Broncos are getting love in the NFL Top 100 Players List for 2025

Here are the players who have already appeared on the list and their ranking:



90. Zach Allen, DE

64. Bo Nix, QB

38. Nik Bonitto, OLB

The two obvious remaining players are All-Pro guard Quinn Meinerz and Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II. Meinerz and Surtain both broke out in a big way in the 2024 NFL Season and each earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Oddly enough, Meinerz did not make the Pro Bowl but did earn first-team All-Pro honors. The former third-round pick back in 2021 has not missed a start over the past two seasons, and Surtain is now a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He's only set to enter his age-25 season in the NFL.

Overall, the Denver Broncos are oozing with talent, and could you argue that other players like Garett Bolles, Brandon Jones, and Dre Greenlaw are also top 100-caliber players in the NFL, but it's not likely that we see them on the list this year.

It should be no surprise when both Patrick Surtain II and Quinn Meinerz are named on this year's NFL Top 100 Players List.