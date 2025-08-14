Denver Broncos given an encouraging 'boom or bust' prediction for 2025

The Denver Broncos could shock the NFL world further in 2025 or fall flat on their face. What will end up happening? Denver exploded onto the scene and 2024 and proved countless people wrong, but as we creep toward the 2025 NFL Season, everyone seems to know how good this team could be.

However, while there is reason to be optimistic, there are also reasons to not be, as a sophomore slump could be coming, and with all of the hype this franchise has gotten this offseason, a regression really wouldn't be shocking.

Now less than a month before the start of the season, the Denver Broncos will soon get to prove themselves, but there is some boom or bust with this team, and they were labeled as one of those teams recently.

Denver Broncos seen as a 'boom or bust' team in the 2025 NFL Season

Here is Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report and his 'boom or bust' Broncos' prediction for 2025:



Boom: Bo Nix builds on a promising rookie season and finds the next level with head coach Sean Payton behind one of the league's best offensive lines. With more stellar defensive play, the Broncos overthrow the Chiefs in the AFC West.



Bust: Nix hits a sophomore slump, and the lack of an elite receiver factors in as Denver misses the playoffs in a tough division.



Prediction: I love that the Broncos added to an already-strong defense and I'm buying into the Nix-Payton offense. They are simply better than the fading Chiefs, and they will prove it with their first division crown since 2015.

There is a ton of truth to the idea that Denver is 'boom or bust' for the 2025 NFL Season. The sophomore lump and lack of a high-end playmaker on offense are valid reasons, but with how well-coached this team is and how solid the roster is overall, a breakout could be coming.

Some, like Brad, have gone as far as to say that this team could dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the division, which would be ideal. If you're a fan and a bit worried about this team for 2025 given how much attention they've gotten, you're surely not alone.