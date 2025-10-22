2 Broncos players with the most to lose in Week 8 against the Cowboys

Once the Broncos wrap up with the Cowboys, they'll roughly be halfway through their 2025 season. Denver will also complete their final home game before the trading deadline, of which there is much intrigue for the Broncos. Specifically, the Broncos could find themselves exploring moves for an interior offensive lineman.

After their improbable win over the Giants, the Broncos have done more than enough to show that they are a legitimate contender in the AFC, let alone their division. Denver has a few holes remaining on their roster, and could use Sunday's matchup as their final chance to evaluate their own talent. Beyond just the trade market, the Broncos could be closing in on finalizing their own internal evaluations and playing time rotations.

For two particular Broncos, this week looms large. Jahdae Barron turned in a strong performance against the Eagles, but graded out as the Broncos' worst defender on Sunday, per PFF. If the Broncos continue to see Barron struggle, they could consider making a move to give him less playing time in favor of the likes of Kris Abrams-Draine, who impressed in a small sample size last year. Alex Palczewski more than handled his own on Sunday, but questions remain over whether or not he can be a starter on a playoff-bound team until the return of Ben Powers.

Alex Palczewski and Jahdae Barron have the most on the line in Week 8 against the Cowboys

For Barron, the equation is simple: play better and keep your snaps. The Broncos have an abundance of playmakers in the secondary, including some who are on the bench as of this week. If Barron continues to struggle in coverage, the Broncos might turn to Abrams-Draine or PJ Locke, both of whom have started games for the Broncos before, as their swiss army knife in coverage.

Barron will get plenty of chances to figure out his recent issues, given that he is a first-round selection, but the Broncos won't sacrifice their playoff chances for his development. Similarly, the Broncos are in a precarious situation with Palczewski. The backup guard played well in place of Ben Powers and Matt Peart this week, but the Broncos might still explore the trade market before this year's deadline.

The Broncos are expecting to be without Powers for some time, as his anticipated return is roughly around Christmas. If the team believes Palczewski can cover the remaining two months' worth of games at left guard, they might stand pat at the deadline. They could also theorize that having a player of Palczewski's caliber as a backup is vital in their home stretch, so adding a veteran guard to start over him could be a smart idea. Ultimately, one man controls most of the say in this situation: Alex Palczewski. If he can put together another game at the level he did in Week 7, Denver might find itself looking to add a backup instead of a starter.