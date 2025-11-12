2 Broncos players with the most to gain in Week 11 against the Chiefs

The Broncos take their seven-game winning streak into a Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs. With the divisional crown potentially on the line, this is arguably the biggest regular-season game the Broncos have played in almost a decade. The Broncos are going to need to be at their best to hand a rare post-bye loss to an Andy Reid-led team.

The Broncos are riding a seven-game winning streak, tied with the Patriots for the longest such streak in football. The Chiefs have struggled out of the gate in 2025, looking at times like a legitimate title contender and at others like a team with no true identity. Their lack of an identity can even pose as a strength sometimes, keeping opponents on their toes and without a true gameplan against.

For the Broncos, two players will find their way into the limelight this week. With a pending injury to starting running back JK Dobbins, the Broncos could find themselves leaning on a different face in their running back room. On the defensive side of the ball, this corner can cement himself as a legitimate piece on the Broncos going forward.

RJ Harvey and Kris Abrams-Draine have the most to gain this week against the Chiefs

If JK Dobbins is out on Sunday afternoon, RJ Harvey immediately becomes the most important Bronco on the field. Harvey has been a touchdown machine this season for the Broncos, but would immediately become the lead back for Sean Payton's offense. Even if this isn't the case, the Broncos fare much better when they are able to get Harvey into the end zone.

Harvey is going to need to pose as a big play threat for the Broncos' offense against a Chiefs defense that is known to limit scores. On the opposite side of the ball, they'll need Kris Abrams-Draine to limit big plays. Regardless of whether Pat Surtain is back on the field or not, the Mizzou product figures to have a role on Sunday. Any Surtain action figures to come with a pitch count at the minimum, leaving significant runway for Abrams-Draine snaps.

Abrams-Draine has done more than fine in his limited sample size this season. He's performed well in replacement of Surtain, and if nothing else, has given the Broncos another option heading into the later stretches of the season. With the wealth of explosive wide receivers on the Kansas City depth chart, the 4.4 second 40 yard dash of Abrams-Draine could become incredibly handy for Vance Joseph and his unit.