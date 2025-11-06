2 Broncos players with the most to gain in Week 10 against the Raiders

The Denver Broncos are flying high for the first time in a decade. Denver is riding a six-game winning streak into their short week matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the mood can't be better in Denver than it is right now. For the Broncos, contributions are coming from across the roster. Of note, Denver kept their roster and did not add to their group at the trading deadline.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos are firing on all cylinders. They’re rushing attack has been revitalized in a way that it has not seen since 2021, and Bo Nix is performing at all the right moments. The Broncos' offense looks as good as it has since the days of Peyton Manning.

Two Broncos specifically figure to play big roles in this week’s game. The Broncos host a lowly Raiders team fresh off a competitive loss, but a loss nonetheless. Look for these two skill players to be put into positions to succeed on Thursday night football. It could be a vital week at the office for these two, especially with the impending return of Marvin Mims Jr. after his return to practice this week.

RJ Harvey and Troy Franklin have the most to gain this week against the Las Vegas Raiders

There might be no player in football who is doing more with less than RJ Harvey. He mostly sits behind starting back JK Dobbins, but leads the Broncos in offensive scores this season. Harvey has made the most of his limited chances, but he will be able to expand his role this week.

With Mims still on the sidelines for this week's game, the Broncos require some level of explosive threat. The Broncos severely lack one without Mims, and it could lead to more chances for Harvey this week. On the other hand, Troy Franklin can continue to cement himself as a legitimate receiving option for the Broncos and a piece of their long-term puzzle.

It is hard to think of Franklin, Denver's second receiver on the depth chart, as someone with anything else to gain, but he has an opportunity this week. Franklin is on pace for a 700+ receiving yard season, but has seen his production drop off over the last month and a half. Aside from his 89-yard explosion against the Cowboys, he has recorded 35 receiving yards or less each week since Week 5. Against a lesser Raiders defense and in an offense without Mims, he could be in for a larger dosage of attention this week from Nix.