2 Broncos players with the most on the line in Week 3 against the Chargers

Two weeks of play into the season, and it feels as though there are more questions than answers for the Broncos. Denver sits at a respectable 1-1, but could very easily be undefeated or, simply, twice defeated. With a 2-0 Chargers team looming, questions are beginning to add up for the Broncos.

Denver has learned much about itself already. Whether it be the initial questions around the fit of new players, such as Talanoa Hufanga, whether or not Jeremy Crawshaw would be worth draft pick capital, or even as simple as whether the offensive line would mesh the same way as it did last year.

Two questions, however, were among the loudest this summer in camp: whether or not Troy Franklin could get his young NFL career on track, and if the Broncos had truly solved their issues at inside linebacker. These two questions have a solid chance of being answered this upcoming week in Los Angeles, putting two Broncos under the spotlight on Sunday afternoon.

Receiver Troy Franklin and linebacker Alex Singleton have the most on the line in Week 3 against the Chargers

Troy Franklin turned in a career game on Sunday in Indianapolis, totaling 89 receiving yards, 11 rushing yards, nine total touches, and a touchdown in Denver's loss. Franklin entered the 2025 preseason as one of the players with much to prove this season, and you could argue that Franklin has already proved everything he needs to.

He has been Bo Nix's favorite target so far, their most effective and efficient receiving threat, and could be finally cementing himself as a legitimate NFL receiver. Even with a quiet showing this week, Franklin has done enough to earn himself a legitimate role on the team the next few weeks.

On the other hand, however, another big game from Franklin would solidify himself as a legitimate receiver who sees over 75% of the team's offensive snaps. Adding a second running mate to Sutton would do wonders for the Broncos' chances this season.

As for Singleton, his role on the Broncos could be legitimately up in the air after Week 3. The Bronco captain was routinely exposed in coverage on Sunday, allowing 124 passing yards against him. His comeback story has been incredible, but his play is clearly not what it was before his injury. Behind him has been Justin Strnad, who has already racked up a pair of sacks this season and is in his fifth season in Denver.

With the debut of Dre Greenlaw pending, the picture for Singleton could become incredibly blurry. If Strnad continues to be an important piece to quarterback pressures, Greenlaw returns, and then Drew Sanders returns later in the season, Singleton could see his time in Denver quickly come to an end. Even if one of the injured players doesn't return at their most effective, Denver could look to the trade market as well for reinforcements.