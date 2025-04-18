10 defensive prospects the Broncos could target in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos entered the offseason with multiple defensive needs. After day one of the legal tampering period, two of the key defensive needs were addressed specifically by signing inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, both from the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, Denver signed DB Sam Franklin primarily for depth and special teams.

Among the in-house free agents, the Broncos re-signed defensive lineman DJ Jones and inside linebacker Justin Strnad. They lost CB/ST Tremon Smith and ILB Cody Barton.

Following the moves made in free agency, the Denver Broncos do not have many defensive holes. However, the Draft always presents a perfect opportunity for teams to add depth at less urgent positions, and ultimately, these players could become starters. The defensive line, inside linebacker, and secondary may be positions Denver looks to strengthen in the Draft.

Despite the Dre Greenlaw addition and the Justin Strnad re-signing, the Broncos could be looking for inside linebackers since Alex Singleton is recovering from a torn ACL, and his status heading into the season is still unknown. Let's look at 10 defensive prospects Denver could target in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

10 defensive prospects the Denver Broncos could target in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft:

One prospect I am not including is South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. I know he dominated at the Combine, and he is a stud. Still, I think it would be a waste of a selection due to the significant safety additions made in the last two free agency periods (Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga). Moreover, safety is not a pressing need, and the Broncos could target other positions with greater needs. I would not rule out selecting a safety, but it will not be in round 1.

1. Jihaad Campbell, ILB Alabama:

As I mentioned, Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton (projected starters) at inside linebacker are coming off big injuries. Justin Strnad started some games in 2024, but he is a backup linebacker and a special-teams guy. If the Broncos decide to go defense early in the Draft, Alabama's Jihaad Campbell could be the guy. Campbell is a monster, he is fast and dominant. He is an inside linebacker who easily gets to the quarterback, can stop the run, and can be a green dot guy in the NFL.

2. Kenneth Grant, DL Michigan:

If the Broncos decide to go defense in round one and it is not Jihaad Campbell, the selection should be a defensive lineman. Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers' contracts expire after the 2025-26 season. Yes, one or both could be extended after the Draft, which is what GM George Paton said at the league meetings, but the 2025 DL class is loaded. Grant is a legthy defensive lineman who can easily stop the run and can work through double-teams.

3. Walter Nolen, DL Ole Miss:

If Grant is gone and the Broncos want a defensive lineman, Walter Nolen from Ole Miss could also be an option. Once again, this class is loaded. He is very strong and athletic. Nolen is also a great run-stopper. I mentioned Zach Allen and JFM before, but it is also important to mention DJ Jones, who, despite receiving a new deal, did not play in more than 40% of the defensive snaps in 2024. Malcolm Roach is set to become a free agent after this season as well.

4. Maxwell Hairston, CB Kentucky:

Denver's secondary is loaded, but if he is available, I would not be surprised if the Broncos go corner early in the draft, specifically with Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston. He adjusts quickly, is fast, and his reading is great, so he can easily anticipate routes. Riley Moss was great in 2024, but suffered an injury, and when he got back, his rhythm and level of play were not the same. Pairing Hairston with Surtain would be interesting if Moss' health remains inconsistent.

5. Derrick Harmon, DL Oregon:

Harmon is another guy from this loaded 2025 defensive line draft class. Derrick was among the most dominant DL's in college football last season. He easily defeated offensive linemen in one-on-one matchups, causing havoc for the quarterback. The former Duck could be an option in the first two rounds.

6. Carson Schwesinger, ILB UCLA:

The most likely outcome for Denver in round one is offense, which means that Jihaad Campbell will likely be unavailable at 51. If the Broncos want an inside linebacker, the former UCLA Bruin could be an option in rounds 2-4- an All-American who is dominant in defense and has experience in special teams.

7. Demetrius Knight, ILB South Carolina:

Another option at inside linebacker is Demetrius Knight from South Carolina. His draft projections are between rounds three and five, which could be good for Denver if they go full offense in the first rounds. He won the defensive MVP honors as a senior and is a versatile linebacker.

8. Kitan Crawford, S Nevada:

Denver made a huge splash at the safety position at the start of the free agency period, specifically by signing former All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. Now they have a way better tandem compared to the 2024 one. PJ Locke, who started last season, is a solid backup and a good special-teams player, but could be a cut candidate heading into the new season, especially with how good JL Skinner played.

Regardless of what happens with Locke, Kitan Crawford is an interesting prospect at the position. Denver hosted him on a visit, and the dude dominated in the Combine. He led Nevada in tackles during his final season and had multiple turnovers. Crawford also has experience at cornerback.

9. Ty Robinson, DL Nebraska:

If Denver goes full offense in the first couple of rounds, Nebraska's Ty Robinson could be a solid option at the defensive line depth in the mid-late rounds. Robinson is a very underrated defensive lineman who was one of the anchors in that Cornhuskers defense. He is a tackle machine and has received multiple honors.

10. Elijah Ponder, Edge Cal:

Regardless of how good your edge rusher room is, the number of guys you have in it is never enough. Denver found a gem in the UFL in Dondrea Tillman last year, and rookie Jonah Elliss was very productive in year one. Ponder is a very under-the-radar guy in the 2025 Draft. Ponder is a very athletic pass rusher who dominated Cal's Pro Day.

Other defensive prospects the Broncos could target include: Shemar Turner (DL Texas A&M), Omar Norman-Lott (DL Tennessee), Nash Hutmacher (DL Nebraska), Vernon Broughton (DL Texas), Jeffrey Bassa (ILB Oregon), Cody Lindenberg (ILB Minnesota), Jah Joyner (Edge Minnesota), and Mello Dotson (CB Kansas), among others.