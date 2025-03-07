Zach Wilson may end up throwing to Travis Hunter if he leaves Broncos

If the Denver Broncos end up losing both of their backup quarterbacks in the 2025 offseason, it will only be because those guys are getting legitimate opportunities to start elsewhere around the league. The reclamation project quarterback is a bit en vogue in today's NFL with players like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and others (to varying degrees) having a ton of success after being seemingly discarded.

Zach Wilson is another example of that as the former 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The Jets, an abject disaster, moved on from Wilson after just three seasons and only two of which investing in Wilson's development. And the circumstances weren't great.

The Broncos felt like they could rescue Wilson from that situation and make him millions, and they might just do that. Heck, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, it's possible that Wilson could wind up with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

And if he ends up with the Titans, he might be throwing to Travis Hunter in 2025 and beyond...

Titans named a possible landing spot for Zach Wilson if he leaves Broncos

.@JFowlerESPN believes the Titans will opt for a “veteran quarterback” this off-season.



“[It] could be a mid-tier type option. Maybe even like a Zach Wilson type player.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/6NHAQzasWu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 7, 2025

The Broncos have two quarterbacks set to hit free agency on March 10 when the legal negotiating window opens up for teams to talk with players. Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham both put some solid stuff on tape this last year, whether it was in the preseason or when Stidham got spot duty.

The Titans have seemed like a logical landing spot for one of these guys for a long time, and I would be shocked if they didn't get some type of offer to potentially start there. There's a chance the Titans will take a look at quarterbacks with the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there's also a chance they just stay put and take Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

And how cool would it be for one of Stidham or Wilson to be throwing passes to Hunter next year?

Hunter was the Heisman Trophy winner and is one of the rarest athletes you will ever see. We see Shohei Ohtani dominating in baseball both as a starting pitcher and elite hitter, which is unheard of in modern baseball, but nobody has ever played both sides of the ball in football on a full-time basis. Not to the degree Hunter does it.

Wilson could throw him a touchdown in practice on one rep and throw an interception to him on another. That's a bizarre concept to wrap your brain around.

Wilson should be in demand, as will Stidham. There's a chance one of them could return to Denver but I wouldn't be putting any money on it at this stage of the game.