Denver Broncos' backup QB Zach Wilson may be a priority for them to bring back, but could another team have other ideas? Wilson has been the emergency, third-string QB for the Broncos this year. Wilson was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, and it was a good move.

Zach Wilson could be viewed as a reclamation project, but with Bo Nix being a hit, Denver might be able to max Wilson out as a high-end backup. Jarrett Stidham was the team's QB2 for the season, and he is also set to hit the open market.

The ideal scenario is probably bringing both Stidham and Wilson back, but that might not be likely. Heck, Wilson could have some potential suitors in free agency that could allow him to win the starting job. Could these three teams steal Zach Wilson in NFL free agency?

3 teams that could steal Broncos' QB Zach Wilson in NFL free agency

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly going to be bringing in a new QB this offseason. Perhaps they could bring in two new QBs? The Raiders are in the process of hiring a General Manager and a Head Coach, as they have again hit the reset button. Vegas might not be able to land one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft in Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and depending on who the Raiders bring in, they may be willing to take Zach Wilson aboard on a prove-it deal to compete for the starting job.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And we have no idea if they really like one of Sanders or Ward. We do know that they have a very strong offensive-minded head coach in Kevin Stefanski. He has been able to squeeze as much as possible out of his QBs rooms in recent years.

And with Deshaun Watson likely out of the picture, the Browns might want to reset with a one-year bridge QB and a rookie. I do not think Stefanski would be turned off at the idea of Zach Wilson as his own version of the Vikings' Sam Darnold and a rookie in the room as well.

Zach Wilson and one of Sanders or Ward being in the room might be a viable solution for the Browns for the long-term. They have to erase the Deshaun Watson thing as quickly as possible.

Tennessee Titans

Holders of the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans may certainly come away with a QB. However, they also may want to hedge that bet with a high-end backup. They could simply keep Mason Rudolph in the picture for 2025, but it's clear that Zach Wilson has a higher ceiling and is a lot younger.

That might be enough for Titans' HC Brian Callahan and whoever their new GM will be to make the move and potentially swap to Zach Wilson. Playing for the Denver Broncos for a year is going to give Wilson more opportunities in free agency in my opinion. He's in a QB room with guys like Davis Webb and Sean Payton, two sharp offensive minds.

That coaching surely wore off on Wilson in a good way, so he could have multiple suitors.