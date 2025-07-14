Why Bo Nix could become the AFC West's best quarterback in the 2025 season

Bo Nix might be a lot closer to being a high-end QB than you think. Can he become the best passer in the division in 2025?

You really can't get too hung-up on a rookie quarterbacks statistics in their first year in the NFL - there is so much up-and-down that goes on, and these passers are learning on the fly, so stats often never tell the full story. For example, you might not think Patriots QB Drake Maye was all that good in 2024 based on his stats, but if you watched him play, you absolutely saw the potential.

The same goes for Bo Nix - while his passer rating was in the low-90s, the way he finished the season was a lot better on the field than you might see from a low-90s passer rating QB, if that makes sense. Over the final eight games of the season, Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace, actually.

And when you really look into things, could Nix become the best QB in the AFC West in 2025?

Could Bo Nix surpass Patrick Mahomes in 2025?

Nix was a more prolific passer over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season than Patrick Mahomes was, and he also finished the year with more touchdown passes, rushing yards, and rushing scores. Mahomes' passer rating was just .2 points higher than Nix's and Mahomes has been a top QB for years now.

Statistically speaking, these two were truly neck-and-neck in 2024, and when you consider that the Broncos have the better offensive line and might even have the better offensive weaponry when you consider all that Denver added. Considering the offensive infrastructure between Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes, it's not a stretch to say that the second-year QB is in a better situation overall.

You could also consider the untapped potential if Nix himself - what we saw in 2024 was a first-year QB learning the ropes, so another year in the NFL could really do wonders for his development and the offensive performance.

It's really clear to see in all honestly.