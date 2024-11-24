Who are the announcers and referees for Broncos vs. Raiders today?
The Denver Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season. Who are the announcers and the officials for the game? Fortunately, the Denver Broncos have one of the top announcing crews in the NFL calling their game in Week 12 versus the Raiders, who are 2-8 on the season.
Denver is 6-5 and the seventh seed in the AFC Playoff Picture. A win in Week 12 does keep them in that seventh seed for the time being. Their biggest challenger for that seed, the Indianapolis Colts, are playing the Detroit Lions at home in Week 12, so it would be wise to root for the Lions in that one.
Who are the announcing and officiating crews for the Broncos in Week 12?
Announcing Crew
Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
Kevin Harlan is one of the best play-by-play guys in history, and is sidekick is analyst Trent Greene. It's nice that the Broncos now frequently getting some of the top announcing crews, as it's always a great listen when they call the game.
Officiating Crew
Ronald Torbert
Ronald Torbert is the referee for this game, and he does have some interesting trends with his officiating in 2024.
He has called 54.29% of his penalties on the home team this season, and the home teams have a 33.33% winning percentage in his called games this year. He has called 140 total penalties for 1,177 yards, and his crews call 15.56 penalties per game for 130.78 yards per game.
This does seem to indicate that the Las Vegas Raiders may be at a slight disadvantage based on his trends this season, but if the Broncos commit more infractions, well, they commit more infractions.
Denver needs to obviously not rely on Ronald Torbert and his crew calling more penalties on Las Vegas and simply get out to an early lead and not look back, similar to what they did against the Atlanta Falcons.
In Week 12, Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are announcing the game, and Ronald Torbert is officiating the game.