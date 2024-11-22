3 ways the Denver Broncos can beat the Raiders in Week 12
The 6-5 Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas for their Week 12 game against the 2-8 Raiders following a dominant 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 11. Denver will look to improve to a 7-5 win-loss record and sweep the Raiders for the first time since 2014.
Denver has not won a game yet at Allegiant Stadium and will have the chance to beat them on the road for the first time since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas.
Denver Broncos can sweep the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12
Despite their win-loss record, beating the Raiders on the road has been tough for the Denver Broncos. No quarterback in the post-Manning era has been able to do so. Young rookie Bo Nix, who just won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, will have the chance to end this losing streak in Las Vegas.
To do so, first of all, it is important to never underestimate teams like the Raiders despite their performances this season. There are three key things the Denver Broncos must do in order to win at Allegiant Stadium for the first time, this upcoming Sunday.
1. Pressure Gardner Minshew and force defensive turnovers
The Denver Broncos have forced one defensive turnover in the last three games; specifically, linebacker Cody Barton picked off Kirk Cousins during the Week 11 win over the Falcons. Against the Ravens and Chiefs, the Broncos had no defensive turnovers. Las Vegas has the worst turnover differential in the NFL at -15. Their quarterbacks have had 11 interceptions. As an offense, they have lost 9 fumbles in 11 games. Additionally, the Raiders have allowed 33 sacks, tied with the Titans for the 5th-worst in the league.
The key to success in today's NFL is winning the turnover battle. Vance Joseph's defense must maintain its aggressiveness, particularly when facing teams like the Raiders. They must make Gardner Minshew's life miserable by pressuring him the entire game and forcing mistakes.
2. Limit Brock Bowers' production
The Raiders went with the famous best player available strategy during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after missing out on the quarterbacks, and indeed, they got a good one in superstar tight end Brock Bowers, who will likely set multiple records at the end of the season. Despite the poor quarterback play in Las Vegas, Bowers has been the go-to guy there. With Davante Adams gone, his production has been even better.
In the Week 5 matchup in Denver, Bowers scored a long touchdown, specifically a 57-yarder on the very first drive of the game, and finished with 97 receiving yards. Brock Bowers' production must be limited to slow down Vegas' offense. He has had over 70 receiving yards in 4 out of their last 6 games, and a touchdown in 3 of the same 6.
3. Have a consistent and productive run game and convert third down opportunites
In the last couple of games, the Broncos have found a consistent run game with Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Audric Estimé. They have had over 100 rushing yards in every game since Week 3 except for one, specifically against the Chiefs in Week 10, when they had 78. The Raiders have an average run defense, allowing more than 80 yards to the opposing team in every game this season. If they can have a consistent run game, they will be able to control the game clock and the game.
Something Denver has been improving with is converting third-down opportunities. With a consistent run game, you can avoid facing third-down situations or get short-yardage opportunities. If they get to third downs offensively, they must keep converting them to have a better chance to win the game, and what a great opportunity presents itself to them while facing the Las Vegas Raiders, who rank 22nd in third-down defense.
If the Broncos can do these three things during the game, a win over the Raiders will likely occur. Additionally, their playoff chances will increase. Not only that, but they will sweep Las Vegas for the first time since 2014.