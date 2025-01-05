Who are the announcers and referees for Broncos vs. Chiefs today?

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs face-off in Denver in Week 18. Who are the announcers and referees for the game? The most important game in the season for the Broncos is this huge Week 18 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. A win or tie gets them into the postseason for the first time since 2015.

A loss potentially knocks them out, and they could know their fate with a loss depending on if the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. A Broncos' loss and a win by either the Bengals and Miami Dolphins knocks Denver out. If all three teams win or lose, Denver gets in. If all three teams tie, the Broncos are also in.

Anyway, who are the announcers and refs for this game?

Announcer and Referee information for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 18

Two of the best in the business, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the announcing crew for the Broncos' game. Ironically, Jim Nantz was the announcer who called the last postseason game the Denver Broncos played in: Super Bowl 50.

And Tony Romo has turned into the quirky sidekick of Nantz'. Jim Nantz has one of the most recognizable voices in all of commentating, so the TV audience will be getting some of the best broadcasting in all of sports.

Shawn Hochuli will be the head official for this game. The home teams win games 60% of the time when Hochuli is officiating. His crews call an average of 14.2 penalties per game, with 48.36% coming against the home team. This would mean the Denver Broncos could get called for 6.86 penalties on Sunday. Obviously, that would round-up to seven.

His crews tend to call a bit more penalties than the league average, and with the Kansas City Chiefs likely playing a ton of backups, this could be a busy day for Hochuli and his crew.

There you have it; the announcer and referee information for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 18.