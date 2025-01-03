The Denver Broncos square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. A win in Week 18 would send the Broncos into the postseason for the first time since 2015. Ironically, the announcer for Super Bowl 50 was Jim Nantz. Well, Jim Nantz is also calling the team's Week 18 game.

It's funny how things work if you ask me. Anyway, the Chiefs are coming into this game resting a ton of starters, so the Broncos may not have a super hard task in front of them, but Denver has, at times this year, made things harder than they needed to be.

Let's make three bold predictions for this massive game.

3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 18 versus the Chiefs

Chiefs keep it close initially and fear starts to settle in...

I can see a scenario where the Kansas City Chiefs come out extra motivated and keep it close against the Denver Broncos. We've all been talking about the team resting some of their starters, so this game will likely come against a ton of backups. Heck, even the betting lines are approaching double-digits in favor of the Broncos.

And by definition, this is a 'trap game.' The Chiefs will keep it close, and fear will start to settle in. The game could be tied late in the first half or even tied at halftime. This is not anything I am rooting for, but something I can see happening.

Bo Nix ultimately throws for 4 touchdown passes

But then, Bo Nix to the rescue! The QB was solid against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead back in Week 18 and threw for two touchdown passes. Nix had a 115.3 passer rating that day and completed over 70% of his passes. That was the Chiefs at full-strength and him playing in a hostile environment. Well, in Week 18, Nix is going to play in much more favorable home conditions and roster conditions.

Nix will throw for two touchdown passes in each half and finish the day with four total. That would bring his season total up to 29.

Denver Broncos win by at least 13 points

And at the end of the day, the Denver Broncos take care of business and win by at least 13 points. Perhaps it's a 28-14 victory? Maybe it's a 31-18 victory? Who knows, but the Broncos aren't messing around this time and will come out more motivated than we have ever seen them. They have a chance to end one of the longest playoff-drought streaks in the NFL on Sunday.

They can do it in front of the home crowd while wearing the objectively amazing 1977 throwback jerseys. The Broncos will win this game and secure a playoff spot.