Who are the announcers and referees for Broncos vs. Chargers today?
The Denver Broncos face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season. Who are the announcers for the game? I don't know about you all, but I have most definitely watched Broncos' games on mute at times.
We all have our favorite announcers, and sometimes, depending on who the team plays and how good they and their opponent are, the announcing crew may not be the best. The Denver Broncos have now won three games in a row, are 3-2 on the season, and currently sit in a playoff spot in the AFC.
The AFC simply has not been nearly as good as many thought it would be coming into the 2024 NFL Season, and Denver is better than people thought thus far, so this is turning into an amazing situation for the Broncos. If they can somehow get to five wins after Week 8, this team may be in prime position to make the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in the 2015 NFL Season
For their Week 6 matchup against the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off of their bye week, the game will be announced by Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty. For those who may not be familiar with Catalon, he's called Broncos' games before, and here are some snippets:
These are just two games, and the Broncos lost to the Jets in the 2023 NFL Season, a game in which Catalon called, and did manage to beat the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Season when Catalon was on the call. At the end of the day, the announcing crew really doesn't mean all that much, but it is a breath of fresh air when fans can enjoy a solid crew that knows what they are talking about.
After embarking on their Week 6 contest, the Denver Broncos play on Thursday Night Football this coming week against the New Orleans Saints and will then host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. The team should realistically be no worse than 5-3 after their first eight games, but 6-2 would be the most ideal, and 4-4 would be quite underwhelming.
After that, they'd travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, which would be a huge test. Anyway, you can expect to primarily hear Andrew Catalon on the TV when Denver plays Los Angeles.